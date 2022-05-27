×
"An excellent player" - Stewart Robson delivers glowing review about 23-year-old LaLiga star targeted by Chelsea

Stewart Robson gives his verdict of player linked to the Blues.
Vatsal Vora
Modified May 27, 2022 09:05 AM IST
ESPN pundit Stewart Robson believes Sevilla defender Jule Kounde is the ideal player to slot into Chelsea's defence for next season. According to Goal, the Blues have once again been linked with a move for Kounde in the summer transfer window.

It is worth mentioning that according to Fabrizio Romano, Thomas Tuchel's side were interested in signing Kounde last summer as well. However, a deal for the Frenchman never materialised in 2021.

Stewart Robson believes Koundes possesses all the attributes to succeed at Stamford Bridge if he decides to join in the summer. Speaking to ESPN (via The Chelsea Chronicle), Robson was quoted as saying the following:

“He’s the modern day defender. If you play with a back three, he’s not the biggest player, but he’s got pace. He’s got a good spring as well, so when balls are crossed to the far post, he can still defend those."

He added:

“When he makes interceptions, he can still go forward and carry on his run and build up the play. He’s good on the ball, quite calm on the ball. He’s got a feisty side to him as well; he’s not frightened to get stuck into tackles. In terms of a right-sided centre-half, he’s an excellent player."
Chelsea have no intention to give up on Jules Koundé even if Sevilla have already sold Diego Carlos to Aston Villa. 🔵 #CFCThomas Tuchel wants Koundé and he wants Premier League move. Chelsea are prepared to open talks once sanctions will be over. https://t.co/w3Hvb2Ey0e

Jules Kounde had an excellent season for Sevilla. The 23-year-old defender made 44 appearances for Sevilla over the course of the 2021-22 season, contributing three goals and an assist along the way.

Chelsea need a new centre-back ahead of the 2022-23 season

Chelsea are in dire need of a new centre-back this summer as they are set to lose a couple of vital first-team regulars. The Blues have already confirmed on their Twitter account that German defender Antonio Rudiger will leave Stamford Bridge. Rudiger's contract is set to expire in a month's time and will be leaving on a free transfer.

According to the Guardian, Andreas Christensen is another defender linked with a move away from Chelsea in the summer. The Danish centre-back is expected to sign for Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window.

Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid ✅Andreas Christensen to Barcelona ✅Marcos Alonso to Barcelona⌛️Cesar Azpilicueta to Barcelona⌛️Thomas Tuchel looking at his defence for next season: https://t.co/sw3S4dRJFh

The departures of Christensen and Rudiger will leave Tuchel with limited options in defense. Thiago Silva will be the only experienced player in defense alongside youngsters Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea will soon be allowed to do transfer activities after the UK government approved the sale of the club to the Todd Boehly-led consortium.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
