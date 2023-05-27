“An excellent step in his career” - Brazilian great urges PSG superstar Neymar to join ‘legendary’ Premier League club

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has opined that swapping Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Manchester United this summer will be a good step in Neymar's career.

Neymar remains the most expensive player in the world after joining PSG from Barcelona for €222 million in 2017. He has bagged 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games across competitions for Les Parisiens. The forward has also helped the club win 13 trophies, including four Ligue 1 titles.

However, the Brazilian is increasingly being linked with a move away from PSG. The French giants have seemingly grown frustrated with the superstar's constant fitness issues. He has missed a whopping 119 games due to injuries during his time in Paris so far.

The former Barcelona star's relationship with the Parc des Princes faithful has also been far from ideal. Fans visited the player's home in Bougival earlier this month and demanded that he leaves the club. Hence, he no longer wants to stay with Les Parisiens.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been credited with an interest in signing the forward. According to French daily L'Equipe, the Red Devils have begun active negotiations to sign the PSG superstar.

Rivaldo has said that he is in favor of Neymar swapping PSG for Manchester United this summer. The Brazilian legend reckons moving to Old Trafford will stand his compatriot in good stead.

"I am in favor of Neymar transferring to Manchester United," Rivaldo wrote in his Betfair column. "In recent days there has been talk that he might sign for the Premier League giants at the end of the season and, unlike when he left Barcelona for PSG, this time I am in favor of this move.

"In 2017, I didn't think it was beneficial for him to leave for France, although I understood his reasons. But now I am convinced that playing in the Premier League with Manchester United would be an excellent step in his career."

Rivaldo added that now is a good time to join Manchester United as they are returning to their best under Erik ten Hag.

"Playing in the best league in the world in the shirt of a legendary club is something that suits very well a great player like Neymar who needs a new challenge," Rivaldo added. "Moreover, United are going through a recovery phase under coach Erik ten Hag. So I see Neymar arriving at a more structured club now and one that is ready to welcome a football superstar who will surely give a lot to them."

Apart from Manchester United, Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in signing the Brazil international this summer.

How did Neymar fare in his last game for PSG?

Neymar, 31, has not featured for PSG since February. He was ruled out for the season after injuring his ankle during the team's 4-3 win against LOSC Lille in Ligue 1 on February 19. The forward was forced off the pitch 51 minutes into that game.

The Brazilian, nevertheless, scored and assisted a goal each before going off injured. He created two big chances and completed two of three dribbles attempted. He had 34 touches and completed 18 of the 23 passes he played.

The former Santos star lost possession eight times, with only Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti faring worse for the Parisians. He, meanwhile, won four of the six duels he competed in. Furthermore, the Manchester United-linked attacker made one interception.

