PSG will put Neymar Jr and 30-year-old star up for sale this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will reportedly be placing Neymar and Marco Verratti on the transfer list this summer.

According to Le Parisien, Neymar and Verratti could be heading for a departure from the Parc des Princes. The former has been constantly linked with an exit amid a poor relationship with the club's fans.

PSG ultras visited his home in Bougival on Wednesday (May 3) to demand he leaves the club. Neymar is believed to have been enraged with the ordeal and has told close confidants that he no longer wants to stay with the Parisians. He is set to study offers this summer and could end his six-year stay in the French capital.

Neymar is sidelined for the rest of the season after undergoing successful surgery on his ankle. He was in red-hot form before the injury setback, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 games across competitions. However, injuries have been an issue for the Brazilian throughout his time with the Parisians. It is, for this reason, they are willing to part ways.

Meanwhile, Verratti's future has become uncertain amid interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. Reports claim that the Middle Eastern outfit are prepared to offer the Italian midfielder an €80 million per year contract.

Verratti has had an underwhelming season by his standards, contributing just one assist in 35 matches. He has been at the Parc des Princes since 2012 and his departure would signal a new era ensuing at the club.

The Parisians do want to overhaul their squad in the summer amid Lionel Messi looking certain to leave the club. The Argentine icon's contract expires at the end of the season and he has decided to depart.

PSG want to build their team around Kylian Mbappe who has been their protagonist this season. They promised the French forward they would do so when he signed a new three-year contract in May 2022.

Neymar's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe looks likely to stay following Real Madrid snub

Mbappe is seemingly going nowhere.

Mbappe continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid after they missed out on his signature last May. Los Blancos were eager to sign the Frenchman but he opted to remain at the Parc des Princes.

Reports now claim that Carlo Ancelotti's side have decided against pursuing a move for Mbappe due to Vinicius Junior's form. They feel the Brazilian is better than the French striker and thus his signing is not necessary.

Mbappe will therefore likely remain with the Parisians and be part of their rebuild that ensues in the summer. With Messi, Neymar, and Verratti potentially departing, it will be a new-look PSG side next season.

The French forward may just like that as he will become the star of the show in Paris. He has been in remarkable form this season, scoring 38 goals and providing nine assists in 40 games across competitions.

