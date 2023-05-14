Real Madrid have reportedly decided against reigniting a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe due to Vinicius Junior's sensational form.

Marca reports that Los Blancos are not willing to spend any money on the French forward having missed out on his free signature last summer. Madrid were heavily expected to seal the 24-year-old as a free agent, but he signed a new three-year deal with PSG last May.

There have been reports suggesting that Real Madrid are interested in pulling off a mega-money double swoop for Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The English teenager looks set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Los Blancos feel a move for Mbappe is less than crucial amid Vinicius' superb form over the last two years. The Brazilian attacker has scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 51 games across competitions this season. He bagged 22 goals and 20 assists last season, including the winner in the UEFA Champions League final.

There's reportedly a clause in Mbappe's contract at PSG that allows him to leave for free in 2024. That may turn Real Madrid's heads, as Karim Benzema's new one-year extension will expire at that time.

Mbappe has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 38 goals and providing nine assists in 40 games across competitions. He has regularly expressed a desire to play for Los Merengues but doesn't look set to arrive anytime soon.

Kylian Mbappe explained that it was easier to go to Real Madrid than extend his stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe turned down the European champions.

Kylian Mbappe surprised many when he decided to pen a new three-year deal with PSG in May 2022. The Frenchman seemed to be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu but opted to remain at the Parc des Princes instead.

The Frenchman explained his reasons for extending his contract with the Parisians last November. He told Sports Illustrated that he wanted to achieve something special as a Frenchman in Paris:

“I always talk about my ambition, what I want to do, and now it’s time. In Paris, the book is fully white. What an opportunity! You have to think differently. Of course, it was easier to go to Madrid. But I have this ambition. I’m French. I’m a child of Paris, and to win in Paris, it’s something really special—really special."

Kylian Mbappe has been PSG's protagonist since arriving at the club from AS Monaco in 2017. He has scored 209 goals and provided 97 assists in 257 appearances, winning five Ligue 1 and three Coupe de France titles.

However, Mbappe is yet to get his hands on the UEFA Champions League or win the Ballon d'Or. These accomplishments are ones that many believe he has a better chance of achieving at Real Madrid. The La Liga giants have won the European title 14 times, and Benzema is the current holder of the Ballon d'Or award.

Poll : 0 votes