Al-Hilal prepared to offer PSG star contract worth €60 million per year to join Lionel Messi in completing transfer: Reports

Al Hilal are reportedly preparing a contract offer for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti to join Lionel Messi in arriving at the club.

French journalist Abdellah Boulma reports that Al Hilal are keen on signing Verratti as well as Messi. Al-Za'eem are willing to offer the Italian midfielder €60 million per year to secure his arrival at the Saudi Pro League club.

Al Hilal will have more difficulties in striking a deal for Verratti, 30, as he is contracted to PSG until 2026. Hence, they will have to pay a fee, with Transfermarkt valuing the midfielder at €50 million.

Verratti has been a mainstay in the Parisians' side since joining from Italian outfit Pescara in 2012. He has made 34 appearances across competitions this season, providing one assist. The midfielder has won eight Ligue 1 titles during his time at the Parc des Princes.

Al Hilal will have fewer problems trying to lure Lionel Messi to Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium. The Argentine icon's contract with PSG expires at the end of the season and he has seemingly decided to leave the club.

Ramon Diaz's side have reportedly offered Messi a record-breaking €1 billion contract offer over two years or €500 million per season. This shatters the €200 million per year deal Cristiano Ronaldo is on at Al Nassr.

Lionel Messi is set to make first appearance since being suspended by PSG

Lionel Messi has been back in training following suspension.

Lionel Messi is expected to be back in Christophe Galtier's side for PSG's clash with Ajaccio tomorrow (May 13). The Argentine was hit by a two-week suspension by the club for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia at the start of the month.

The legendary attacker then posted an apology video on his Instagram story of which he apologized to fans and his teammates. Reports claim that he found an agreement with the Parisians to cut short his two-week suspension by posting the apology video.

This means he will be available for his side's home encounter with Ajaccio at the Parc des Princes. He sat out PSG's 3-1 win over Troyes on May 7. Galtier's men are top of Ligue 1, holding a six-point lead over second-placed Lens with four games remaining.

Messi has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 20 goals and providing 19 assists in 37 matches across competitions. Hence, Galtier will be glad to have the Argentine back as he pushes for the league title.

Poll : 0 votes