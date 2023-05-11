Why was Lionel Messi's 2-week suspension at PSG cancelled? New report details secret agreement between Argentine and Parisians

Lionel Messi was reportedly suspended for two weeks by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after taking an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia at the start of the month.

The Argentine icon flew out to the Middle Eastern nation without the club's permission a day after their 3-1 league defeat at home against Lorient on April 30. He was suspended for two weeks for the same.

Messi subsequently missed his team's 3-1 Ligue 1 win against Troyes on Sunday (May 7). However, he returned to Camp des Loges earlier this week, with PSG's Twitter account posting photos of the Argentine in training on May 9.

That led many to wonder why Messi's suspension was overturned. According to RMC Sport, PSG and the Argentina icon agreed a secret contract behind the scenes that culminated in an apology video on May 5.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner posted a video on social media, where he's heard saying (via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

"I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always. I had this trip organised, and I couldn't cancel it. I had already canceled it before … I apologise to my teammates, and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me."

PSG reportedly agreed to end the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's suspension after the public apology. He's expected to return to the matchday squad for Les Parisiens' league clash against Ajaccio on Saturday (May 13).

Pep Guardiola wants PSG's Lionel Messi to have the Barcelona farewell he deserves

Lionel Messi's trophy-laden 21 years at Barcelona ended with a teary-eyed interview in the summer of 2021.

Messi did not have a day out on the pitch at Camp Nou to say goodbye to Barcelona fans up close. The club did not have enough funds to renew his deal for the 2021-22 season and he left to join Paris Saint-Germain.

A return to Catalonia is now heavily touted, with Messi's PSG contract expiring this summer. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who coached the Argentine for four years at Barca, hopes he gets the farewell he deserves. The Spanish tactician told ESPN:

"I hope one day we can say goodbye to Messi with Barcelona, as he deserves; he is the best player in history. I am a socio of FC Barcelona, and I have my own seats on the field, and I hope that the day will come when Leo can enjoy his farewell as he deserves."

Barcelona's financial struggles could prevent the 35-year-old from joining the club, but they are trying to raise funds to secure his signature once again.

