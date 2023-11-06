"An extraordinary player" - Pep Guardiola compares Manchester City superstar to Lionel Messi after 6-1 Bournemouth thrashing 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Bernardo Silva, comparing him to Lionel Messi. He said that the Portuguese star was "extraordinary" during their clash against Bournemouth on November 4.

Silva earned plaudits from his manager after scoring a brace against Bournemouth during City's 6-1 victory.

Speaking to the media after the game, Guardiola lauded his final goal against Bournemouth and said that the chip over the goalkeeper reminded him of Messi. He wants the Portuguese star to score more goals, and it is something that has been missing in his career.

Guardiola said via 90MIN:

"What can I say about him? He is playing holding, on the right, on the left. I push him to score goals, it's the next step in his career. You are an incredibly good player. The last goal reminded me of Messi, the way he did it. He's an extraordinary player."

With the win, Manchester City moved to the top of the table. They will remain at the top should Tottenham drop points to Chelsea on Monday night (November 6).

Manchester City star has surprised Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola also admitted that everyone is surprised at Jeremy Doku's performances at Manchester City. He was out of words for the new signing, who scored and assisted four times in the win over Bournemouth.

Guardiola was quoted as saying by the aforementioned publication:

"He surprised all of us - he's a great footballer. He reads every action for exactly what he has to do. His quality is close to the box. Always we talk about that."

He added:

"Go, dribble, and go because it's difficult to find a player today with the ability to play in small spaces and he is one of the fastest players over five metres. It's incredible how he changes the rhythm in five metres.

"After that when he's not able to dribble, he takes good decisions and I'm impressed by that. That's why for me he's a great, great footballer."

Manchester City signed Doku in the summer for a reported £55 million fee from Rennes. He has already scored twice and assisted five times for the Cityzens in the league this season.

Pep Guardiola's side face Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League next on November 7. They then travel to face Chelsea in the Premier League on November 12 and will be aiming to keep their winning run going.