"An extremely frustrating night" - Arsenal's Nuno Tavares breaks silence after horror show against Crystal Palace

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares had a poor outing for the Gunners in their 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace earlier this week.

The Portuguese under-21 left-back started for Arsenal as first-choice defender Kieran Tierney has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Tavares, who has played only 20 games all season, struggled to keep up with the game and was run over by Crystal Palace. His errors led to the Eagles' second goal, with the player taken off at half-time.

However, the young full-back is ready to face the music again. He posted on his social media accounts:

"Monday was an extremely frustrating night for me personally, for the team and the fans. It’s important to pick ourselves up, learn from the mistakes and react positively for Saturday’s game. Still a lot to fight for. COYG."

Manager Mikel Arteta was asked about his decision to replace Tavares at half-time. The Spaniard gave a diplomatic answer, saying (via Metro):

"Today it was just a tactical reason. How I want to do it with what Palace was doing and how we could attack and control the game much better in that position. We put on another attacking midfielder with Emile in that space and that was the only reason. I’m sorry that it was Nuno again but we had to do it."

Former Arsenal star believes Cedric Soares will start at left-back against Brighton and Hove Albion

Former Arsenal player and TV pundit Kevin Campbell feels Mikel Arteta will start Cedric Soares at left-back ahead of Nuno Tavares in the upcoming game against Brighton.

The Gunners are entering the final stretch of the season with their top-four hopes placed in a delicate balance at the moment.

Campbell feels the Gunners boss will opt for experience over youth and play it safe by fielding Soares at left-back. He said:

“I fear that Arteta, not that he doesn’t believe in him (Tavares), but I think maybe he has lost trust in Nuno now. The stakes are so high now. That’s why I think Cedric will go left-back. That’s why.”

Arsenal will take on Chelsea and Manchester United following their clash against Brighton.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh