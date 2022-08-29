"An honour to play with these great players" - Marco Verratti says he's willing to play in 2-man PSG midfield to get best out of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti has said that he will continue to put in the effort at the heart of midfield to complement superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe up front.

Verratti, who joined the Parisians from Pescara for €12 million in the summer of 2012, has been a key part of PSG's success in the past decade. The 29-year-old has won a whopping 29 trophies in Paris, cementing their status as Ligue 1 giants in the process.

A press-resistant midfielder with a keen eye for a pass, the Italian has fit in like a glove in new manager Christophe Galtier's preferred 3-4-2-1 system. He has started in all four Ligue 1 games this season in a double pivot with either Vitinha or Renato Sanches.

Speaking after PSG's 1-1 draw against Monaco on Sunday (August 28), Verratti shared his thoughts on his new role and how he could help the club's much-vaunted front three shine in front of goal. He said (via Culture PSG):

"I feel good everywhere. I know what the coach wants, I try to help the team, to play without the ball and to cover the opponents. I help the defence, as I already did in the past. It's hard, yes, but I like fulfilling this role. I feel good, and I will continue to help the team."

He continued:

"I know that if we play two in the middle, it allows us to evolve with the three phenomena in front (Neymar, Messi and Mbappe). I make the effort with pleasure because it is an honour to play with these great players."

Analysing the performance against Monaco, he added:

"In the first half, it was harder, yes. Afterwards, we managed to find Messi in the heart of the game. It was much better. For 20 or 30 minutes, we were surprised by the aggressiveness of Monaco. But then we had a really good game, hitting three posts and hitting the goal a lot. Because of our chances, we deserved the win. But that's football."

The Parisians will next travel to Toulouse on August 31.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe in imperious form for PSG this season

Thanks to the performances of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG are off to an unbeaten start to their 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. The Parisians are currently atop the Ligue 1 table with ten points from four games.

While the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has contributed three goals and two assists, Neymar has registered six goals and as many assists in Ligue 1 this season. The Brazilian scored from the spot in the 1-1 draw with Monaco. Meanwhile, Mbappe has netted four times so far.

