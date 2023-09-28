"An intelligent man would have laughed at it" - Journalist slams Victor Osimhen for his behaviour on social media after Napoli rift

Italian journalist Marika Fruscio has slammed Victor Osimhen for removing all Napoli-related posts from his Instagram account. She believes that an intelligent man would have laughed at the video, which has been seen as racist by the majority of fans.

Taking to her Instagram account, Fruscio claimed that legal action against the club for a 'sarcastic video' is unnecessary. She als suggested that the Nigerian forward is 'flirting' with the idea of leaving the Serie A side soon and wrote:

"Your a champion but it takes humility. What's the use of deleting the photos of the team that worshiped and supported you. What's the point of flirting like this?? Even legal action for a sarcastic video? An intelligent man would have laughed at it. BE THE PROFESSIONAL. HEAD DOWN AND WORK It's our fault anyway that we make these players almost gods... JUST THE SHIRT, JUST THE SHIRT."

Napoli are yet to release an official statement despite the video going online on Tuesday night. Reports suggest the club officials are talking to the social media team to find out their reasonings behind the video.

Victor Osimhen's agent admits they are looking into legal action against Napoli

Victor Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda has admitted that the player is affected by the video that was posted by the club's official account on TikTok. He added that they are looking to take legal action against the Serie A side and were ready to go to all means to protect the player.

He took to X on Tuesday night to write:

"What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor."

Chelsea are keeping tabs on the situation as per a report in talkSPORT. The Blues and PSG are interested in signing the forward, while Al Hilal had a bid rejected in the summer.