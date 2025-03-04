"Ancelotti has done it!!", "God is good" - Real Madrid fans react as key duo named in XI to face Atletico Madrid in UCL clash

Real Madrid fans on social media have expressed their delight at Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to include Raul Ascencio and Federico Valverde in their starting lineup against Atletico Madrid. The two sides will face off in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight (March 4).

Valverde has been a regular for Real Madrid this season, while Ascencio has become a key part of Carlo Ancelotti’s side since Eder Militao was sidelined due to injury. Federico Valverde didn't travel with the squad to Real Betis on Saturday due to fitness issues, and Raul Ascencio was an unused substitute.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be hoping to retain the Champions League title this campaign after defeating Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley last year. However, they will have to get past their cross-town rivals to add another UCL title to their glittering cabinet.

The lineup for the clash has been released, and Federico Valverde and Raul Ascencio were both included in the starting XI, with the former captaining the club.

The tactical decision sat well with some Real Madrid fans who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement. An X user wrote:

''ANCELOTTI HAS DONE IT!!! VALVERDE RIGHT BACK!!! ASENCIO STARTING!!! WE ARE COOKING ATLETICO!!!!!''

Another tweeted:

''ASENCIO AND VALVERDE GOD IS GOODD."

''Asencio and valverde are back lesggooooo," @whyrattkuhli wrote.

''Valverde captain starting with asencio lesssgo," @unfazed_cali chimed in.

''Valverde and Asencio in the lineup? Lessgooo," @TheLfog added.

''They have always been evenly matched'' – Real Madrid boss says the Madrid derby ‘is always the same’ regardless of the context

In the pre-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti stated that Los Blancos' local derbies are always closely contested affairs, irrespective of the competition. The two sides have already faced off twice in La Liga this season, with both matches ending in draws.

Ancelotti said in the pre-match post-conference (via the club’s website):

“The derby is always the same. It's a special game from an emotional perspective and there is added pressure in the build-up. They have always been evenly matched and hard-fought games and that will be no different tomorrow. Atlético are having a fantastic season in all competitions. We were very poor in the first half of the last game, but we were good in the second. We have to focus on playing like we did in the second half, and not like the first, that's all there is to it."

The second leg will be played at Atletico Madrid’s stadium, Civitas Metropolitano, on March 12.

