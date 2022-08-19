Ander Herrera denies agreement to break contract with PSG 

Ander Herrera has denied reports that he has agreed to terminate his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Le Parisien reported earlier in the summer that the midfielder is refusing to leave the Parc des Princes despite not being in manager Christophe Galtier's plans for the season.

However, journalist Hadrien Grenier has quoted Herrera's Instagram page, where the Spaniard denies that he's willing to give up his PSG salary in a contract cancelation agreement. The midfielder posted a screenshot of the report accompanied by a picture of a Pinocchio with the caption:

“I don’t know if it’s lies or misinformation."

The Spanish international has two years left on his £150,000 per week contract (per Get French Football News). However, he has been training with the reserves since July, as he refuses to leave.

Herrera joined the French giants on a free transfer in 2018 after five successful seasons at Manchester United and has since played 95 times for the club. The Basque-born midfielder has won two Ligue 1 titles and was part of the side that reached the 2020 Champions League final under Thomas Tuchel.

Ander Herrera reinforces his desire to stay at PSG this summer

The tenacious midfielder has been linked with a move back to his old club Athletic Bilbao despite dismissing speculation about his future earlier in the summer.

The player has plenty of competition ahead of him in the center of the park for PSG, including new summer signings Renato Sanches and Vitinha.

When asked if he would stay at PSG, Herrera told AS in June:

"Yes, I’ve been there for three years and I’m happy. I think it’s a project that still lacks the icing on the cake, as everyone knows (referring to the Champions League). As I am demanding of myself, I want to continue and enjoy a growing club, surrounded by the best footballers in the world."

"I’m happy here, my family is happy here, so I don’t see why I should change my tune.“

The Parisiens have made an excellent start to their Ligue 1 title defense with two successive victories to begin their campaign. Galtier's side scored five times against both Montpellier and Clermont Foot.

However, their squad does appear to be bloated, with the Qatari-owned club surely looking to offload some high-earners before the end of the transfer window.

