Andre Onana creates unwanted Manchester United record in debut season at Old Trafford

Andre Onana joined Manchester United just last summer but has created an unwanted record already. The Cameroon international became the first goalkeeper in the club's history to face 200 shots in a single Premier League season.

He has so far conceded 58 goals and maintained eight clean sheets in the league this season. Overall, the goalkeeper has conceded 82 goals and kept 12 clean sheets for the Red Devils across all competitions in the ongoing campaign.

In an interview on MUTV, Onana spoke about his time at Old Trafford so far, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"When I look back now I am just smiling because it was a big lesson for me. In the beginning I was like, 'Wow, did I make the right choice?' but I'm definitely 100 per cent sure I made the right choice because Manchester United is the biggest club in this country and one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Erik ten Hag's squad is currently eighth on the Premier League table with 57 points. They have one league fixture left against Brighton & Hove Albion on the season's final day (May 19) at Falmer Stadium.

Manchester United boss sends message to fans ahead of FA Cup final

Manchester United qualified for the FA Cup final after beating Coventry City 4-2 on penalties in the semifinal while Manchester City bagged a 1-0 win over Chelsea.

The cross-town rivals are set to face off at Wembley Stadium in the final in London next Saturday, May 25. The FA Cup is the Red Devils' only chance at bagging silverware for the season.

Erik ten Hag has claimed that his players will give their best to defeat the Cityzens.

"I promise the players will give everything to bring the cup back to Old Trafford," the Dutch manager said, via Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

The last time the Red Devils won the FA Cup was in the 2015-16 season when they beat Crystal Palace (2-1 after extra time) in the final.