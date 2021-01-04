Andrea Pirlo admits that Juventus could be interested in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has admitted that his club could be interested in signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Pirlo was asked about a potential move for the 34-year-old, to which he replied:

"He'd be handy! The window opens tomorrow. We already discussed with the club what we want to do and if there are any opportunities available. Maybe a striker that can rotate with our strikers."

The France international has less than six months left on his current deal with Chelsea but has admitted that he would like to complete the season with the Blues.

Despite not getting regular playing time at Stamford Bridge, the former Arsenal man has been in fine form for the Blues, scoring eight goals in his last seven appearances.

Juventus are in the market for a forward to bolster their attack. They have already been linked with several names, including Diego Costa, Memphis Depay, and Divock Origi.

Pirlo's recent comments indicate that Giroud could also be a potential signing for Juventus. However, it is unknown if the club will go for him in January or wait until the summer to sign him on a free transfer.

The World Cup winner expressed dissatisfaction about his plight at Chelsea earlier in the campaign. Despite performing better than Timo Werner, Giroud has failed to get the nod ahead of the German international. Giroud will want to lead France's attack at the Euros and playing time at the club level will improve his chances of getting selected.

Chelsea and Juventus have made contrasting starts to the new year

Chelsea kicked off 2021 on a sour note.

Both Chelsea and Juventus ended 2020 on a disappointing note. The London side were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa while the Serie A champions fell to a shock 3-0 home defeat to Fiorentina.

Juventus, however, responded in style, with Ronaldo the star of the show as they thumped Udinese 4-1 on Sunday.

The same cannot be said about Chelsea, who were trashed 3-1 at home by Manchester City to make it just one victory from their last seven games in all competitions.

The defeat left the Blues in 8th place and piled more pressure on Frank Lampard. The Chelsea manager was expected to mount a title challenge after a huge outlay in the transfer window last year, but recent performances have seen the Blues fall lower down the table.