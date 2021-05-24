Andrea Pirlo explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Juventus' victory over Bologna

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has thrown light on Cristiano Ronaldo's exclusion from their starting XI in the 4-1 win over Bologna. Speaking after the game, Pirlo was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's surprise omission.

The Juventus manager revealed the decision not to pick Cristiano Ronaldo was a mutual one between the player and the club's coaching staff. In this regard, Pirlo said:

“It was a shared decision, Ronaldo was tired after Wednesday’s game, so I decided to start Morata, another great player. Ronaldo was available, I have a deep squad, and I can pick many different players.”

The decision to leave out Cristiano Ronaldo in arguably Juventus' most important game this season was a bizarre one.

With Champions League qualification on the line, Andrea Pirlo's call also raised question marks over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not injuried. He’s not starting today due to “technical decision” made by Andrea Pirlo. Juventus are playing for a Champions League spot in the last match and Cristiano will be on the bench for the fifth time in three season as Juventus player. 🇵🇹 #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2021

Juventus will hope Cristiano Ronaldo stays after earning Champions League qualification

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus future has been the subject of debate ever since the Old Lady hit a patch of poor form. Many predicted the Portuguese international would move to greener pastures if Juventus failed to qualify for next season's Champions League.

However, with Champions League qualification secured thanks to Hellas Verona's 1-1 draw against Napoli, the Juventus hierarchy will be hoping Cristiano Ronaldo stays in Turin for at least another season.

Manager Andrea Pirlo was understandably pleased with Juventus' qualification to the Champions League.

Speaking after the game, Pirlo said:

“For me, it was important to finish the job, winning the Coppa Italia and qualifying for the Champions League, which was a very important target."

The 42-year-old Italian manager is positive he will get another season at Juventus following a Coppa Italia title and a top-four finish in Serie A.

“I’ve always put in the total commitment, and this is the result. Those who must decide [about my future] will do it. I see myself on the Juve bench next season, I would confirm myself, but now we must enjoy what we have achieved,” Pirlo added.

Even with a UCL spot on the line, Cristiano Ronaldo was the talking point throughout Juventus' clash with Bologna. Pirlo also decided against using him as a substitute.

Alvaro Morata, who started in place of Cristiano Ronaldo, scored twice as Juventus comfortably defeated Bologna.

Despite Pirlo's suggestion that the decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo was mutual, there are always going to be rumors surrounding the Portuguese's future. The 36-year-old has been linked with his former sides Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo etches his name in the history books once again!



🏆 2007-08: Premier League Golden Boot winner

🏆 2010-11, 2013-14, 2014-15: La Liga Golden Boot winner

🏆 2020-21: Serie A Golden Boot winner



He’s now won the Golden Boot in three of Europe’s top five leagues. pic.twitter.com/rxCiixUC5k — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 23, 2021