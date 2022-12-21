Andres Iniesta evaluates PSG superstar Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona

While Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi was at Barcelona, he enjoyed great success alongside Andres Iniesta. However, both players went their separate ways, with Iniesta plying his trade in Japan while the Argentine plays in France.

Iniesta recently returned to Camp Nou and spoke about a potential return for his former teammate, who won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Ankur @AnkurMessi_ Miss the Messi and Iniesta duo Miss the Messi and Iniesta duo 😔 https://t.co/CjddHiEvE2

Speaking to SPORT, Iniesta gave Blaugrana fans a lot of hope regarding their legendary playmaker's return. The Spaniard noted that Messi's move back to Camp Nou would give the Argentine ace a chance at a proper goodbye:

"I don't know how these situations are handled. Leo is a PSG player and obviously as a cule and seeing what it has been for Barca, for its history, hopefully at some point in these years if the opportunity were given it would be spectacular if he could say goodbye. He deserves it, but I understand that it won't be easy to make it possible."

Messi Media @LeoMessiMedia

Messi - Iniesta - Xavi

🪄 The trio that will never be toppedMessi - Iniesta - Xavi The trio that will never be toppedMessi - Iniesta - Xavi🐐🎩🪄 https://t.co/0ouqddFsck

Iniesta also praised the PSG forward's efforts at the FIFA World Cup, where the playmaker led Argentina to an unprecedented victory over France. In view of the Vissel Kobe midfielder, Argentina deserved to win the trophy:

"I think that both Argentina and Leo deserved it for the competition they have done. We may like one thing or another more, but it is totally deserved. Whether Leo had a World Cup or not, I don't know if external opinions change, but he has achieved it and that feeling is wonderful."

He added:

"That moment, of lifting the Cup, of feeling that Argentina, as a country, has once again won."

Messi scored seven goals and provided three assists for La Albiceleste.

Will Lionel Messi leave PSG for Barcelona?

The former Barcelona forward has long left Camp Nou for the Parc des Princes, where he has started to excel brightly. With his contract set to expire in the coming summer, however, Messi must make a decision on his future.

The World Cup is now over and he has triumphed, but club football is set to return and he needs to choose where he will play next season.

PSG have reportedly submitted a lucrative contract extension to keep him in Paris for the foreseeable future. However, there are no guarantees he will sign the deal currently. Mundo Deportivo claim that there is interest from Barcelona, but they are uncertain regarding their financial ability to afford him.

Poll : 0 votes