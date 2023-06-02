Andy Cole makes prediction for FA Cup final between Manchester United and Man City

Andy Cole has predicted that Manchester United will put a halt to Manchester City's treble hopes in the FA Cup final on June 3 at Wembley.

The Red Devils and the Cityzens face off in the final of the FA Cup for the first time in history, and there is a lot on the line. Pep Guardiola's side are chasing the treble, having already won the Premier League.

Manchester United (1998-99) are the only English club to have achieved that feat. Cole has backed the Red Devils to protect the club's legacy and complete a domestic double of their own, having won the EFL Cup in February.

Speaking ahead of the final, Cole told FA Cup Odds, via Metro:

"‘I have this feeling that Manchester United will win that game. No one seems to mention that the last time they played, Manchester United won, they played well and convincingly won. But anything can happen in the FA Cup, that’s the magic of it.

Cole, who won two FA Cups with Manchester United before going on to play for Manchester City, added:

"However you look at it, Manchester United will go into this game knowing we’ve achieved history by winning this cup and completing the treble. Our neighbours have a great chance of matching the treble if they beat us. They have the club’s history and legacy on the line, it’s as simple as that."

United beat City 2-1 in the Premier League in January at Old Trafford despite keeping just 29% of the ball and trailing until the 78th minute.

Manchester United boss looking forward to 'exciting' FA Cup final against Man City

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has claimed that Wembley is 'probably the best stadium' in world football ahead of the FA Cup final.

The Dutchman, who won two KNVB Cup finals with Ajax at De Kuip in the city of Rotterdam, said before the game, via Manchester Evening News:

"I have played many cup finals in the Netherlands as a player and as a coach and they were always fantastic experiences. In the Netherlands, we have De Kuip and it's a special place to be. But Wembley is probably the best stadium in the world and to be there in a cup final is really exciting."

Ten Hag also won the KNVB Cup as a player with Twente in the 2000-01 season. He now has the chance to become the first manager since Alex Ferguson to do the domestic double at Manchester United.

Manchester City, meanwhile, exited the competition in the semifinals in the last three seasons under Pep Guardiola. They now have a chance to win it for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

Poll : 0 votes