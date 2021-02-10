Angel Di Maria compares Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria has compared his former club teammate Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi, with whom he shared a dressing room during their Argentina national team stints.

Di Maria, who has enjoyed trophy-laden spells with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, was appreciative of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Di Maria were teammates at Real Madrid, and the forwards played key roles as Los Blancos lifted the UEFA Champions League in 2014.

When questioned about Cristiano Ronaldo in 2020, Di Maria's answer was simple.

"Cristiano is a monster." said Di Maria.

Only three active players have now scored 500+ career club goals:



Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo



Witnessing greatness 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nVaBFQ0CLj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 8, 2021

As far as Lionel Messi is concerned, the Paris Saint-Germain forward has admitted often that he is a huge fan of the Barcelona star.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Di Maria admits Lionel Messi is the best in the world

Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi before an Argentina game

In an interview in 2014, the 32-year old was effusive in his praise for Lionel Messi, calling him the best in the world.

"Messi is the best in the world – there is no question about that. We have seen time and time again that he wins games on his own when the team is not performing – but the media expect him to always be the hero."

The former Manchester United man also stated that he would tell his grandchildren about the time he played with Lionel Messi.

"When I am an old man I will tell my grandchildren bedtime stories about when I won the Champions League, hopefully when I won the World Cup, but most of all I will tell them that their grandfather used to play with Lionel Messi." said Di Maria.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are regarded as two of the best footballers to have played the game. While Cristiano Ronaldo has represented clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, Lionel Messi has spent his entire club career at Barcelona.

During Cristiano Ronaldo's spell with Real Madrid, their games against Barcelona were highly-publicised and often proved to be entertaining.

While Ronaldo looks settled at Juventus, Lionel Messi's future is up in the air. His contract expires in the summer, and the 33-year old has been linked with clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Angel Di Maria 🤝 Lionel Messi



“I've already played with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe. If I could play with Leo [at club level] as well, I could happily retire after that!”



“It would be the best. I could not ask for anything more in football.”



[TyC Sports] pic.twitter.com/as8Br9AWOQ — Goal (@goal) January 29, 2021

