“Angel could teach you how to cry, how to treat women better” – Di Maria’s wife aims brutal dig at Adil Rami after spat 

Angel Di Maria's wife has fired a shot at Adil Rami as the two players continue their war of words in the aftermath of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in the final to secure their third FIFA World Cup win. However, a rivalry between the two nations has ensued amid La Albiceleste goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's mockery of Kylian Mbappe.

Di Maria's wife, Jorgelina Cardoso, has leaped to the defence of her partner in the back-and-forth that has ensued between the Argentine forward and Rami. She posted on Instagram:

“Angel could teach you how to cry, how to treat women better and score goals on finals. Happy new year, genius”

Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez drew the ire of Rami by asking for a minute's silence for Mbappe in the Argentina dressing room post-match. He then held a doll with the player's face on it during a celebration parade in Buenos Aires days later.

Rami deemed Martinez:

"The biggest b**** in football."

Di Maria responded by telling the Frenchman to:

"Go cry elsewhere."

The former France international fired back:

"Are you teaching me Angel!?"

The FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France was one many are touting as the best in the competition history. La Albiceleste led twice, but Les Bleus fought back to take the game to penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw following extra time.

Emi Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's penalty before Aurelien Tchouameni shot wide as Argentina won their third FIFA World Cup trophy. The rivalry between the two nations shows no signs of stopping almost two weeks after the memorable clash at the Lusail Stadium.

Rami's comments from 2020 on women's perception of footballers resurface amid Di Maria's wife's brutal dig

The French defender suggested women were easy for footballers.

Rami gave a controversial interview in 2020 about how women perceive footballers.

The Frenchman previously dated Canadian actress Pamela Anderson and claimed that women are interested in the money and fame of football players. He said (via SportMob):

"Footballers are “easy prey. The footballer, athletically, is handsome."

The former AC Milan defender continued by suggesting that women target relationships with footballers to boost their following on social media:

“He has money, and he’s young. without generalising; there are many girls, let’s say, interested in your money and your fame. Sometimes they just want to gain followers on social networks and make themselves known."

The 37-year-old centre-back has been capped 36 times by France but hasn't played for Les Bleus since 2018.

