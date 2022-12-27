"Go cry elsewhere", "Are you teaching me?" - Angel Di Maria and Rami exchange barbs on social media over Emi Martinez's antics in the World Cup final

Argentina forward Angel Di Maria and former France defender Adil Rami have exchanged in a war of words over Emi Martinez's FIFA World Cup final antics.

The pair are at loggerheads over Martinez's actions in Argentina's World Cup final win over France and his mockery of Kylian Mbappe and Les Bleus in the aftermath.

Rami posted on his Instagram account on December 22, deeming Emi Martinez "the biggest son of a **** in football."

Angel Di Maria caught wind of this and responded, saying (via RMC Sport):

"El Dibu best goalkeeper in the world. Go cry elsewhere."

Rami hit back with irony, saying:

"Are you teaching me Angel!?"

The fallout from La Albiceleste's incredible 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Les Bleus in the final of the World Cup continues.

Emi Martinez has become the piece's villain, despite being Argentina's hero.

He made a memorable save to prevent France forward Randal Kolo Muani in added time of extra time with the score level at 3-3.

The Aston Villa shot-stopper then denied Kinsgley Coman in La Albiceleste's shootout success.

However, his antics have been criticized, as he was seen trying to put youngster Aurelien Tchouameni off by throwing the ball away.

During the awards ceremony, Emi Martinez celebrated winning the tournament's Golden Glove by thrusting the award toward French supporters in Lusail Stadium.

The Villa stopper also held a toy baby of French protagonist Mbappe in Argentina's victory parade in Buenos Aires.

Emi Martinez holding a baby with a picture of Mbappe's face over it 🤣

His mockery of Didier Deschamps' side have been condemned by many, including Rami, but Angel Di Maria is now coming to the defense of his goalkeeper.

Angel Di Maria and Emi Martinez get commemorative tattoos of the FIFA World Cup trophy

Angel Di Maria (right) and Martinez have new ink.

Argentina duo Angel Di Maria and Emi Martinez are not done celebrating Argentina's success at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Di Maria got a tattoo of the World Cup trophy on his thigh, and Martinez has followed suit by getting one on his leg.

The Golden Glove winner played every minute of Lionel Scaloni's side's triumph, making seven appearances, and keeping three clean sheets.

He posted a snap of himself getting the tattoo on his Instagram story with the caption (via the Daily Mail):

"Thank you for tattooing this wonder."

The artwork depicts the golden trophy below three stars which marks the three times Argentina have lifted the FIFA World Cup.

It is accompanied by a phrase that reads:

"May passion lead you to glory."

