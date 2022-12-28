"Annoying and stressful" - Adrien Rabiot unhappy with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe for using 'fake' voice in interviews 

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has accused Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe of faking his voice in interviews. Both Rabiot and Mbappe were crucial cogs in the Les Bleus side that reached the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, however, they were beaten in the final by Argentina.

Rabiot, who is currently plying his trade for Juventus at this point in time, said that Mbappe speaks with his teammates in a different tone, however, when goes in front of the mic, his voice changes.

Here's what the midfielder said (via Sports Brief):

“Kylian, he annoys me when he changes his voice in an interview. When we're together, he talks normally. But when you watch the interview, I don't know why his voice changes. It's annoying and stressful.”

Rabiot, however, shouldn't be too concerned with his international teammate's antics in front of the media as Kylian Mbappe was absolutely phenomenal for Didier Deschamps' side in Qatar.

The 24-year-old scored eight goals in the World Cup, including a hat-trick in the final. The former AS Monaco star was the first player since Sir Geoff Hurst in 1966 to bag a hat-trick in the final of the tournament.

Mbappe bagged the Golden Boot award for his exploits in Qatar. However, it was heartbreaking for the PSG superstar as despite his heroics in the final, France ended up on the losing side after a penalty shootout loss to Argentina.

Kylian Mbappe made a quick return to training with his club and is expected to feature in the Parisians' Ligue 1 return against Strasbourg.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe will look to continue his spectacular form after the FIFA World Cup break

Kylian Mbappe was in spectacular form for PSG prior to the FIFA World Cup break, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists for the Ligue 1 giants.

Mbappe was equally effective in the World Cup as well, scoring an impressive eight goals and assisting two. Now, as the World Cup is over and the club season is set to resume, the 24-year-old will look to pick up from where he left off.

The Parisians are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table and have also qualified for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face-off against German giants Bayern Munich.

