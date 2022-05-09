"Another £100 million", "Premier League turning into Bundesliga" - Rival fans fume as Manchester City agree to eye-watering deal to sign Erling Haaland

Manchester City are reportedly close to signing Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland this summer.

Sky Sports have claimed that the 21-year-old forward has told the Bundesliga club that he wants to leave. The reports states that the Cityzens are ready to activate the €75 million release clause in his contract.

Haaland will move for a fee that is well below his market value and will fill the void left by Sergio Aguero last season in Pep Guardiola's side.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BVB



Manchester City are working on it. Talks have been underway for weeks. Borussia Dortmund director Kehl tells Sport1: “Erling Haaland deal? I think we will have clarity on Erling in the next week”, then confirms he’s now expecting Haaland to leave.Manchester City are working on it. Talks have been underway for weeks. Borussia Dortmund director Kehl tells Sport1: “Erling Haaland deal? I think we will have clarity on Erling in the next week”, then confirms he’s now expecting Haaland to leave. ⭐️🇳🇴 #BVBManchester City are working on it. Talks have been underway for weeks. https://t.co/xJedVc9Mj9

The Norwegian has scored an incredible 85 goals in 88 Dortmund appearances since joining in January 2020. Fans fear that Haaland will be the final piece in the Manchester City jigsaw to make them unstoppable.

City are on the verge of claiming their fourth Premier League title in five seasons but are still hunting for their inaugural Champions League trophy.

The striker will be the 11th player the Sky Blues have signed for over £50 million. According to Transfermarkt, the current squad has been assembled for £895 million.

Following reports of Haaland's imminent arrival, fans took to Twitter to express their concerns.

- @AnfieldRd96 £130m spent on full-backs, £100 million on Grealish, another £100+ million on Haaland, when does it stop? £130m spent on full-backs, £100 million on Grealish, another £100+ million on Haaland, when does it stop?

Trey @UTDTrey We really let Man City get Haaland, Premier League turning into the Bundesliga sigh We really let Man City get Haaland, Premier League turning into the Bundesliga sigh

Laurie @LFCLaurie Erling Haaland 🤝 Michael Owen



World class strikers who peaked at 19 and injuries meant they were washed by 24. Erling Haaland 🤝 Michael OwenWorld class strikers who peaked at 19 and injuries meant they were washed by 24.

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol The only thing stopping Kevin de Bruyne and Haaland together are themselves. Because if the two if them stay fit throughout their seasons, that’s another 3 years of Premier League titles locked up. The only thing stopping Kevin de Bruyne and Haaland together are themselves. Because if the two if them stay fit throughout their seasons, that’s another 3 years of Premier League titles locked up.

433 @_ataas_ Ten Hag suicide high line against Haaland next season… it’s not looking good brav Ten Hag suicide high line against Haaland next season… it’s not looking good brav https://t.co/ohbpojdtwf

mms @Danny_McMoomins Don't like the look of that Erling Haaland bloke. In general, like. Don't like the look of that Erling Haaland bloke. In general, like.

Lewis🌊 @LewYNWA Honestly don’t care about City getting Haaland. As long as we do our own business right they can spend as much money as they want. They can’t buy a champions league. Honestly don’t care about City getting Haaland. As long as we do our own business right they can spend as much money as they want. They can’t buy a champions league.

Arsenal target Manchester City attacking star with Haaland's arrival imminent

The i has reported that Haaland will be offered £500,000 to play at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City have also agreed to pay a significant fee to the player's agents.

The Norwegian's high wages may mean other attacking prospects may be shown the door to balance. Arsenal are reportedly interested in taking advantage of the situation.

According to The Telegraph, the Gunners have shown an interest in signing Raheem Sterling, whose contract at City expires next summer. The 27-year-old winger has scored 16 times in his 45 appearances this season.

Mikel Arteta worked closely with the England winger while the Spaniard was Guardiola's assistant at the Etihad.

Sterling has started 63% of City's top-flight games this season. Arteta, though, would be willing to make him the focal point of Arsenal's attack, so long as they secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Speaking about Sterling's future in February, Guardiola said (as per The Metro):

"Nobody doubts how important he is. He is showing that. What I want is for all the players to play good. If we count the amount games he played since we are together, it is a lot. He was a key player. In the future? I don’t know what will happen. The club decides. When the club extends contacts, I give my opinion, but the club takes the decision, always."

GOAL @goal Raheem Sterling becomes the second player to score 50 Premier League goals at the Etihad Stadium, after Sergio Aguero Raheem Sterling becomes the second player to score 50 Premier League goals at the Etihad Stadium, after Sergio Aguero 💙 https://t.co/ZolZoQq32M

