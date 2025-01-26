"Another big load of nothing","Biblical stinker" - Fans react to display from 24-year-old Chelsea star during 3-1 defeat to Manchester City

Chelsea fans have called out Jadon Sancho following their 3-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester City on Saturday (January 25). Sancho was poor in attack and failed to contribute meaningfully during the game.

Noni Madueke opened the scoring for the Blues in the third minute following a pass from Nicolas Jackson. In the 42nd minute, Josko Gvardiol equalized for Manchester City after being set up by Matheus Nunes.

In the 68th minute, Erling Haaland made it 2-1 following a decent pass by goalkeeper Ederson. In the 87th minute, Phil Foden made it 3-1 after being set up by Haaland. Despite Chelsea's push to salvage something, the game ended 3-1 in favor of Manchester City.

Trending

In his stint on the pitch, Sancho's passing accuracy was 86% (12/14). He registered only one key pass and lost possession of the ball six times (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to criticize the Englishman for his performance, with one tweeting:

"Sancho with another big load of NOTHING pathetic footballer.”

Expand Tweet

"Coming up against Sancho gotta be one of the easiest defensive shifts. I’d be out there with one AirPod in listening to podcasts,” another added.

"Soon, Chelsea fans will speak the truth about Jadon Sancho,” one user opined.

"Sancho will give 2 great performances in like 15 games. We know him well well.,” another said.

"I didn’t see “thank you Manchester United for giving us sancho” today 💀💀,” another tweeted.

"Jadon Sancho changed their lives,” one user sarcastically added.

"Sancho got pocketed by Matheus Nunes as a right back,” one user shared.

"Sancho gonna make them send that garnacho bid as soon as the final whistle blows 😭🖤,” another opined.

"Jadon Sancho dropped a biblical stinker against City. Away team MOTM at the Etihad is only reserved for the Elite.,” wrote another.

Expand Tweet

How did Chelsea's striker Nicolas Jackson perform against Manchester City?

Manchester City FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Despite the loss, Jackson was arguably one of the Blues' bright players. In the third minute, he was also one of the brains behind the Blues’ opening goal.

Jackson's passing accuracy was 64% (7/11). He registered two shots on target and provided two key passes (via Sofascore).

Jackson has scored nine goals and registered five assists in 22 games for the Blues this season. Meanwhile, Chelsea are ranked sixth in the standings having secured 40 points from 23 league games this season.

The Blues will take on West Ham United in the next game in the Premier League on Monday, (February 3).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback