“Another day to watch Chelsea play s**t” - Fans unhappy with Enzo Maresca naming 22-year-old star in line-up to face Manchester City

Chelsea fans on X expressed their displeasure with Enzo Maresca's decision to include Noni Madueke in the starting XI for their Premier League clash with Manchester City on Saturday. The 22-year-old was named in the attacking midfield position alongside Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho at the Etihad.

Ahead of the match, Chelsea and Manchester City sit in the fifth and seventh positions on the Premier League table, respectively. This evening's clash will be the reverse fixture between both sides in the 2024-25 EPL campaign. The Blues played against City in the opening game of their 2024-25 Premier League campaign, and they lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Madueke has been a regular for the Blues in the league ever since he was an unused substitute against City in the league opener. However, he has failed to maintain consistency in terms of performance. Last month, Enzo Maresca publicly berated him for his lack of consistency in front of goal.

Trending

Madueke has started Chelsea's last two league games and was once again named in the starting XI against City.

Expand Tweet

After the lineup was released, fans gave their opinions about Madueke's inclusion in the starting XI on X. One user wrote:

''Madueke again! Another day to watch Chelsea play s**t😭😭''

Expand Tweet

Another tweeted:

''Madueke scams a goal and gets to start for a month straight..Not saying Neto has 10 G/A but guy is more needed today to do the shift over Madueke and then there is Sanchez to make it duh #cfc''

Expand Tweet

''Madueke again 😂'' a fan mockingly asked

''Neto should be the one to bench Madueke'' another opined

''I can’t wait the day Madueke leaves Chelsea'' another chimed in

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says it's not a good moment to play against Manchester City despite their poor run of form

Enzo Maresca believes that Chelsea will find it difficult to beat Manchester City despite the latter's poor run of form.

While City are starting to look like they are starting to get their rhythm, they have struggled for a couple of months. Despite this, Maresca doesn't see it as an advantage for his side. He said (via Football.London):

"No. I don't believe in these kinds of things. It is probably on the other side; I think this kind of club with this kind of players, when they are in a difficult moment, it's when they want to show how good they are. They want to come against everyone and say: 'Okay, if you think we are not good enough, we are going to show you how good we are', so I don't think there is a good moment to play against City."

The west London side haven't beaten City since their 1-0 win in the UEFA Champions League final in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback