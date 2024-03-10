"Another daylight robbery", "Shame on VAR" - Liverpool fans fume at penalty decision in draw against Manchester City

Fans reacted to a controversial penalty non-call by VAR as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Manchester City in a rousing top-of-the-table Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday (March 10).

City drew first blood in the 23rd minute as John Stones converted Kevin De Bruyne's set-piece. Liverpool improved after the break, with Alexis Mac Allister hauling the Reds back on level terms in the 50th minute.

Both sides went for it as a grandstand finale ensued. Mac Allister came close to scoring his second of the night, while Phil Foden hit the woodwork. However, the controversial moment in the game in the seventh minute of stoppage time, with Mac Allister going down under a Jeremy Doku challenge.

However, VAR didn't call a penalty, incensing Reds fans, as a draw ensued. One tweeted:

"What a game. Another daylight robbery for Liverpool! F**k you FAPGMOL"

Another chimed in:

"Shame on you Oliver. Shame on VAR. Shame on Mike Dean. Shame on Sky Sports. Shame on PGMGOL. The anti Liverpool media have spoiled this game. Corruption rules. LFC cheated again."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The stalemate between the top-two meant that both the Reds and Manchester City squandered the chance to take over the top. Instead, Arsenal - hwo won 2-1 at home to Brentford on Saturday - go atop the standings after 28 games, ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side on goal difference.

"To come away with a point is not a bad situation" - Liverpool captain after Manchester City draw

Reds captian Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk reckons a stalemate is not a 'bad' result after a hard-fought clash with Manchester City at Anfield.

It was a tale of two halves for the Reds and Manchester City, with the visitiors bossing the first period, while Klopp's side were better than their opponents after the break. The Dutchman told Sky Sports (via BBC):

"Second half was obviously much better than 15-20 minutes in the first half. We should have closed the middle a bit better, but we reacted well. We had very good chances.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't get the winner but overall bittersweet. Based on the second half, you feel we should have won it, but they hit the post as well. It was so close. To come away with a point is not a bad situation, and we have to focus on what's next. We just have to enjoy the ride."

The Reds next take on Sparta Praha at home in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg at Anfield, having won the first leg 5-1 away last week.