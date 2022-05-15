“Another DM session for Messi” – PSG fans frustrated as 31-year-old star is named in line-up for Montpellier clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are upset with Gini Wijnaldum starting alongside Lionel Messi in their penultimate Ligue 1 clash this season on May 14. Some believe that the former Liverpool midfielder's presence could push Messi to work deep in midfield rather than scoring or assisting goals.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are looking to end a run of three consecutive draws in the match. The Parisians have already claimed a record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title this term. However, they have stalled somewhat in recent weeks due to some shaky defensive displays.

As per ESPN, the French champions are setting up for a potential squad overhaul this summer. Hence, several players will be using the remaining games to stake their claim to play at the club next season.

Ahead of the Montepellier clash, though, fans have reacted angrily to Pochettino's team news, especially at the inclusion of midfielder Wijnaldum.

PSG fans have taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure at Wijnaldum's presence in the starting XI. Here are some of their reactions:

神様からの贈り物 @5yzOTT @PSGhub Wijnaldum on the field oh no @PSGhub Wijnaldum on the field oh no

Saif @Saifi_33 @PSG_English Wijnaldum starts? Guess another DM session for Messi. Sigh @PSG_English Wijnaldum starts? Guess another DM session for Messi. Sigh

ً @saintgermainist Wijnaldum and Herrera hahahaha Wijnaldum and Herrera hahahaha

The 31-year-old has endured a miserable debut campaign at the Parc Des Princes since his arrival on a free transfer from Liverpool last summer. He has only scored a single top-flight goal and provided three assists in 36 appearances in all competitions. He has started just 17 of his 29 Ligue 1 games this season.

The Dutch international has made no secret of the fact that he has been unhappy with his playing time in the French capital.

Lionel Messi starts for PSG against Montpellier amid 7 changes

Pochettino has rung in the changes for the clash with Montpellier after throwing away a two-goal lead last time out against Troyes on May 8. The champions drew 2-2 after taking a two-goal lead within 25 minutes of the game.

Following the draw last time out, Pochettino defended his side from accusations that his side have stopped putting in the effort this season. The Argentine claimed (as quoted by OneFootball):

“We started the match well, then we made two errors which cost us two goals. I think we still created more than Troyes. We deserved a little more luck tonight. We may have missed this tension of the competition. The objective was to win the Championship, it’s done. Now you have to respect the competition, and I think we did.”

At the time of writing this article (23'), PSG were already 2-0 up, courtesy of a Messi brace.

