"Another lesson for me to learn" - Chelsea star apologizes to fans after 'silly' errors in 4-1 loss to Newcastle

Chelsea star Reece James has apologized to fans for his "silly errors" in his side's 4-1 loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, November 25.

The Blues were routed at St. James' Park following an abysmal display that left them 12 points adrift of the top four in 10th. Mauricio Pochettino's side also finished the game with 10 players after James was sent off in the 73rd minute after a second yellow card.

The full-back, who has endured another tough campaign owing to injuries, later posted an apology to the Chelsea fans on his social media for his 'silly mistakes'. James wrote on Instagram:

"I take full responsibility for my red card today, two silly mistakes. Another lesson for me to learn. I’d like to apologise to the fans and my teammates. The performance today was far below our standards but this game does not define us! We’ve made huge improvements this season against many top teams. We’ll be back next weekend."

James first went into the books for kicking out the ball early in the second half. He then received a second yellow for hacking down Anthony Gordon in the 73rd minute. On both occasions, he could've easily avoided the booking but he just didn't seem to be in his element on the evening.

His red card means the England international is now suspended from their clash against Brighton & Hove Albion next weekend. It's another potential banana skin for the erratic Chelsea, who will have their task cut out without James. The right-back has already missed a handful of games this season through a hamstring injury.

Chelsea manager Pochettino running out of time

Despite winning only four of his first 13 games in the Premier League as the Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino has managed to remain in the job. However, he's running out of time.

The Newcastle drubbing on Saturday once again highlighted the weaknesses in the side and that the Blues are still far from competing for major titles.

For the first time in their Premier League history, they have conceded four goals in consecutive games, while this was also their fifth defeat of the season. For context, last season, mathematically their worst in history, Chelsea had lost only twice at this stage.

The club's otherwise impatient board has been surprisingly quiet as Pochettino is trying to fix a broken faucet. However, with the Blues falling behind the pack once again, the Argentine may not have much time to keep his job.

An upturn in form is desperately needed.