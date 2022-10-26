"Another night, another masterclass," "A privilege to watch them" - PSG trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar earn rave reviews for outrageous display in 7-2 demolition of Maccabi Haifa

PSG attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar combined to destroy Maccabi Haifa in a Champions League clash on Tuesday.

The Parisians secured their passage into the knockout stages with an impressive 7-2 victory over the Israeli champions, with the front three once again strutting their stuff. Messi opened the scoring within the first 20 minutes, before Mbappe and Neymar scored within three minutes of each other after the half-hour mark.

Messi added his second of the game and his 11th of the season just before half-time to send PSG 4-1 up at the break. Mbappe scored again in the second half before an own goal and a late Carlos Soler strike rounded off the scoring to cap a near-perfect performance.

Christophe Galtier appeared to experiment with the back four against Maccabi, which clearly allowed his team's incredible attacking talents to flourish. Messi picked up a pair of assists and Mbappe, who had previously been criticized for his selfish play, provided three of his own.

The Argentine forward was in particularly imperious form, with his first goal a gorgeous outside-of-the-foot effort to put PSG on their way.

Rumors have previously suggested that the triumvirate do not get on with each other. Yet, they certainly gave a glimpse of what they can do at the Parc des Princes against Maccabi.

Following the final whistle, supporters took to Twitter to laud the team's performance, as they hailed the impact of the notorious attacking trio:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar

21' - Mbappe

35' - Neymar Messi



MNM GOING TO WORK 19' - MessiNeymar21' - Mbappe35' - NeymarMessiMNM GOING TO WORK 19' - Messi ⚽️ Neymar 🅰️21' - Mbappe ⚽️35' - Neymar ⚽️ Messi 🅰️MNM GOING TO WORK 🔥 https://t.co/LO63zDtXtj

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Mbappe — 2 G, 2 A

Neymar — 1 G

Messi — 2 G, 2 A PSG's vaunted trio showed out vs. Maccabi HaifaMbappe — 2 G, 2 ANeymar — 1 GMessi — 2 G, 2 A PSG's vaunted trio showed out vs. Maccabi Haifa 🔥◽️ Mbappe — 2 G, 2 A◽️ Neymar — 1 G◽️ Messi — 2 G, 2 A https://t.co/OSBmRxpwKU

EiF @EiFSoccer Nahhh man Pochettino was holding these boys back.



He really tried to make us believe that Neymar, Mbappé and Messi couldn’t cut it together. This guy needs to be put on trial for his crimes. Nahhh man Pochettino was holding these boys back. He really tried to make us believe that Neymar, Mbappé and Messi couldn’t cut it together. This guy needs to be put on trial for his crimes.

EiF @EiFSoccer If Brazil win the WC? Neymar wins the Ballon D’Or.



If Argentina win the WC? Messi wins the Ballon D’Or.



If France win the WC? Mbappé wins the Ballon D’Or.



If any other nation wins? Haaland would be the favorite.



With how voting has gone lately, these are the likely scenarios. If Brazil win the WC? Neymar wins the Ballon D’Or.If Argentina win the WC? Messi wins the Ballon D’Or.If France win the WC? Mbappé wins the Ballon D’Or.If any other nation wins? Haaland would be the favorite.With how voting has gone lately, these are the likely scenarios.

PSG boss hails 'great connection' between Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

During his post-match press conference, Galtier was clearly pleased with his team's performance, although he felt that it could improve in certain areas.

The PSG boss also gave special praise to his front three, as he stated (per Onze):

"It's a great evening, the objective was to qualify. It was important to qualify tonight. It's done. There is a last match with four teams with a stake. We will have to go and make a great performance at Juventus for first place in the group, which is very important.

"On the match, I am not annoyed, but we lacked requirements at the start of the second period. As much as we were caught on the first goal, as much on the second, we lacked rigor and rigor not to revive a team.

"Beyond that, I am satisfied with the match, with the team as a whole, the team played fantastic football with a lot of our three strikers have been fantastic with a great connection between them. When everyone is playing for the team, it sends back a very nice image and it gives this kind of match."

R  @Lionel30i Galtier: “People came to the stadium to see Leo. Of course they also want see PSG, Kylian, and Ney but I think everyone agrees that he [Messi] is the best player in football history.” Galtier: “People came to the stadium to see Leo. Of course they also want see PSG, Kylian, and Ney but I think everyone agrees that he [Messi] is the best player in football history.” https://t.co/ikEXiFuDfz

