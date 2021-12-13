"Another Ronaldo masterclass" – Manchester United fans confident despite 'tough' Champions League draw

Manchester United are slated to face Atletico Madrid and not PSG. This implies United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will get a shot at crushing Atletico's heart in the Champions League yet again.

Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid in a European competition for the first time since 1991. David de Gea will face his former side for the first time since making the switch over a decade ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been absolutely phenomenal against the Colchoneros. The Portuguese has scored 25 goals against Atletico and also has nine assists to his name.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to eliminate Atletico Madrid from the last 16 of the Champions League the last time he faced Diego Simeone's side.

It's safe to say that Atletico Madrid are Ronaldo's favorite side to find the back of the net.

Despite the tough draw, Manchester United fans are confident that the Red Devils will emerge victorious. Here are some of the reactions:

Cristiano Ronaldo has kept Manchester United's Champions League season alive

Unlike Manchester United, Atletico's qualification for the knockout stages of the European competition went down to the wire. However, they managed to clinch a spot after beating Porto 3-1.

Although Atletico have become a force to be reckoned with under Simeone's tutelage, they currently sit in fourth position in La Liga. They lost to their bitter rivals Real Madrid last night with Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio finding the back of the net.

Atletico have reached the finals of the Champions League twice in seven years. However, they ran into Real and Cristiano Ronaldo on both occasions and failed to topple them.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United and Ronaldo can pull off something similar against Simeone's side in this year's edition of the UCL.

Ronaldo has scored 13 goals since returning to Old Trafford. Out of these, six have come in the Champions League.

Ronaldo has a reputation for scoring clutch goals and has done just that this season. The 36-year-old scored the winner against Atalanta and Villarreal this year.

It's safe to say that Ronaldo has responded each time Manchester United have needed a goal.

The first leg of the last 16 clash between the two teams is scheduled to take place on February 15, 2022 with the venue yet to be finalized.

