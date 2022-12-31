"Another thing that surprises me " - Jamie Carragher makes bold claims about Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted that he is surprised the Reds managed to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for a deal worth up to £44 million.

Liverpool have a host of top forwards in their ranks in the shape of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota. However, injuries in attack have forced their hand in the transfer window.

Diaz and Jota have been sidelined with injuries since October and are expected to miss a significant number of matches over the next two months. Their absence left the Reds with no choice but to bring a new attacker in.

It emerged earlier this week that the Anfield outfit are in advanced talks with PSV over a deal for Gakpo. The Eredivisie club then announced that they have agreed to all the attacker to the English giants on Tuesday, December 27.

Gakpo will now be available for team selection from Liverpool's next match onwards. Carragher believes the Dutchman is a great addition to the team, considering Diaz and Jota's injuries. He said on Sky Sports [via the Daily Mail]:

"I think it is needed right now, that's why I asked the question to Jurgen Klopp. The injury to [Luiz] Diaz was a big problem, you look at his [Gakpo's] record in Holland and you'd expect those numbers, we know the Eredivisie isn't the standard of the Premier League and there's been some hits and misses coming in."

"At this moment when you look at Liverpool playing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the left wing tonight [Friday; ed.], that's not his position, the options on the bench for Liverpool isn't great. I think Diaz is going to be another two or three months, [Diogo] Jota isn't coming back soon so I think it's a great signing."

The former Reds defender also suggested that Gakpo is a bargain for £44 million, considering Antony cost Manchester United £86 million last summer. He added:

"Another thing that surprises me is the price, I thought it'd be a bit more expensive especially the price that Antony cost, a similar profile of player, I think it would maybe those for Liverpool."

Liverpool could sell an attack if need be, says Carragher

Carragher is aware that Klopp will struggle to accommodate all his attackers in the starting line-up when they are all available. He thus suggested that the Reds could sell one of them in the future if need be. He said:

"Yes you look to next season what will happen when Diaz is back because he plays on the left wing but they can move around positions as well and if push comes to shove they'll probably sell one of them if they can't fit them in but I think it's a good decision and signing."

It now remains to be seen when Gakpo will make his debut for the Reds. The Merseyside-based club will need special permission to play him against Brentford on Monday, January 2, as the Dutch transfer window only opens the following day.

