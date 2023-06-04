"Ansu Fati deserves to stay" - Twitter erupts as Barcelona finish 2022-23 La Liga campaign with disappointing 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo

Barcelona suffered a defeat in their final La Liga game of the season. They were beaten 2-1 by Celta Vigo away from home. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the action unfold.

Gabri Veiga gave the hosts a surprise lead in the 42nd minute of the match. Veiga scored his second of the match in the 65th. Ansu Fati pulled one back after coming on as a substitute to make matters enthralling (49').

Xavi's side endured a poor end to their season despite winning the La Liga title. They lost three out of their last five matches. They ended the season with 88 points from 38 matches, nine more than second-placed Atletico Madrid. Celta, meanwhile, survived relegation by their skin, thanks to their win.

Club legends like Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets also bid farewell as both will start new chapters in their careers. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Barcelona played Celta Vigo in their final La Liga game of the season:

Thomas @thomashammond__



Gabri Veiga scores 2 against Barcelona to help his boyhood club survive relegation.



Crying as he substituted, a quality player with bags of potential, seriously hope we get it done. There’s a perfect send off and then there’s a PERFECT send off.Gabri Veiga scores 2 against Barcelona to help his boyhood club survive relegation.Crying as he substituted, a quality player with bags of potential, seriously hope we get it done. #NUFC There’s a perfect send off and then there’s a PERFECT send off.Gabri Veiga scores 2 against Barcelona to help his boyhood club survive relegation.Crying as he substituted, a quality player with bags of potential, seriously hope we get it done. #NUFC https://t.co/VZdW22jduC

tina 🐉 @REDEMPTlONDAY the fact that xavi relies on fucking alonso, roberto and garcia for next season but not ansu… the fact that xavi relies on fucking alonso, roberto and garcia for next season but not ansu… https://t.co/YPK5UTZWuM

Holly 🏁 @lentaholly STREETS ARE SAYING XAVI GOT FIRED STREETS ARE SAYING XAVI GOT FIRED https://t.co/XjqzOGCUTV

エルマー @Eruma_27 Xavi to Eric Garcíass after he subbed him off btw Xavi to Eric Garcíass after he subbed him off btw https://t.co/G59YdSP0sC

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 2-1.



ANSU FATI PULLS ONE BACK WITH A CLINICAL FINISH !! DEMBELE ASSIST !! 2-1.ANSU FATI PULLS ONE BACK WITH A CLINICAL FINISH !! DEMBELE ASSIST !! https://t.co/XA9bMUzzTD

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ And just like that, Ansu Fati is our joint top scorer in La Liga, behind Robert Lewandowski — 7 goals.



Not bad for a 20-year-old kid, coming off a series of traumatic injuries/surgeries, featuring almost exclusively off the bench.



🤷‍♂️ And just like that, Ansu Fati is our joint top scorer in La Liga, behind Robert Lewandowski — 7 goals. Not bad for a 20-year-old kid, coming off a series of traumatic injuries/surgeries, featuring almost exclusively off the bench. 🤷‍♂️

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi Our second highest top scorer in La Liga, only behind Robert Lewandowski.



Ansu Fati deserves to STAY!



Our second highest top scorer in La Liga, only behind Robert Lewandowski.Ansu Fati deserves to STAY! https://t.co/mV93M1ck5J

M A E S T R O🏀🇬🇭 @14_Jersey_ I speak on behalf of Every barca fan that Ansu Fati needs time and he will have a better laliga legacy than Ronaldo

I arrest my case🤲🤝 I speak on behalf of Every barca fan that Ansu Fati needs time and he will have a better laliga legacy than Ronaldo I arrest my case🤲🤝 https://t.co/aARnAtC1PG

ꪑ @frenkiedejonk selling ansu fati as he’s entering his prime and gaining confidence after injuries and then having to watch him shine in another club is my biggest fear selling ansu fati as he’s entering his prime and gaining confidence after injuries and then having to watch him shine in another club is my biggest fear

TalkFCB © @talkfcb_ Ansu Fati has made it clear: he wants to stay, he wants to succeed here. Ansu Fati has made it clear: he wants to stay, he wants to succeed here.

barcacentre @barcacentre Ansu Fati and Raphinha are Barcelona's second best goal scorers this season with 10 goals, behind Lewandowski who has 33. Via @tjuanmarti Ansu Fati and Raphinha are Barcelona's second best goal scorers this season with 10 goals, behind Lewandowski who has 33. Via @tjuanmarti

Rian 🇦🇱 @illyr1ans So xavi didn't even start fati, subbed off our best defender, then subbed on pena for 30 useless minutes, only youngster whos getting some mins is pablo torre, all while gifting Celta 3pts and doing fuck all to help the B team So xavi didn't even start fati, subbed off our best defender, then subbed on pena for 30 useless minutes, only youngster whos getting some mins is pablo torre, all while gifting Celta 3pts and doing fuck all to help the B team

H @hazfcb_ Ansu Fati, elite movement as usual. Keep him no matter what. Ansu Fati, elite movement as usual. Keep him no matter what.

Josen 🇧🇩 @BarcaEra1 Fati is Barça's 2nd top scorer in the league despite playing 20 minutes per game Fati is Barça's 2nd top scorer in the league despite playing 20 minutes per game https://t.co/nsJfdkzb9W

Kuame Oliver💕 @KuameOliver_ Even if Ansu Fati scores 10 goals today, we will still sell him Even if Ansu Fati scores 10 goals today, we will still sell him

OptaJose @OptaJose has become the youngest player to score a brace against Barcelona in LaLiga since Sergio Agüero in March 2009 (20y, 272d) and the youngest Spanish player since Fernando Torres in February 2005 (20y, 323d). Stellar. 2 - At 21 years and 8 days, Gabri Veigahas become the youngest player to score a brace against Barcelona in LaLiga since Sergio Agüeroin March 2009 (20y, 272d) and the youngest Spanish player since Fernando Torresin February 2005 (20y, 323d). Stellar. 2 - At 21 years and 8 days, Gabri Veiga 🇪🇸 has become the youngest player to score a brace against Barcelona in LaLiga since Sergio Agüero 🇦🇷 in March 2009 (20y, 272d) and the youngest Spanish player since Fernando Torres 🇪🇸 in February 2005 (20y, 323d). Stellar. https://t.co/dY64P4IBxt

Squawka @Squawka



◎ Jamal Musiala

◉ Gabri Veiga



Celta's hometown hero. Only two U21 midfielders have scored 10+ league goals in a top-five European division this season:◎ Jamal Musiala◉ Gabri VeigaCelta's hometown hero. Only two U21 midfielders have scored 10+ league goals in a top-five European division this season:◎ Jamal Musiala◉ Gabri VeigaCelta's hometown hero. ✨ https://t.co/wAYsEe3oHk

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ GABRI VEIGA… OUTRAGEOUS!!!!



I’m just going to pretend like he meant that, cause why not? What a player! GABRI VEIGA… OUTRAGEOUS!!!!I’m just going to pretend like he meant that, cause why not? What a player!

𝓢𝓱𝓾 @Shu7e



What a goal!



Pretty sure Which PL team is this wonder kid Gabri Veiga linked to?What a goal!Pretty sure @Mobyhaque1 ’s been praising him. Which PL team is this wonder kid Gabri Veiga linked to? What a goal! Pretty sure @Mobyhaque1’s been praising him. https://t.co/x2oEth6m5L

Daniel @DanielSmith1022 Gabri Veiga's nerves are shot. He can't watch anymore. Gabri Veiga's nerves are shot. He can't watch anymore. https://t.co/SPmdaBp4nn

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Celta de Vigo 2-1 Barcelona.



A 3rd loss in Barça's last 4 games but they finish the season 10 points above 2nd placed Real Madrid. Celta de Vigo are staying up! FT: Celta de Vigo 2-1 Barcelona.A 3rd loss in Barça's last 4 games but they finish the season 10 points above 2nd placed Real Madrid. Celta de Vigo are staying up! https://t.co/Cq1OA1oLzG

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke about his summer transfer plans

Despite the defeat against Celta, Barcelona end the season with two trophies in Xavi's first full campaign as the manager. Apart from La Liga, they also won the Supercopa de Espana.

The Spanish manager recently spoke about his plans for the summer transfer window. Ahead of the clash against Celta, Xavi made his recruiting plans clear. He wants Lionel Messi to return and is keen to sign a replacement for the departing Busquets. Speaking to the media, Xavi said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"The priorities are clear. I would really like Leo to return. He knows it and I have already spoken about him. It depends a bit on him. Apart from Leo, the priority is a defensive midfielder. They are the ideal scenario."

Further speaking about players leaving, he said:

"I have not spoken with anyone about leaving because maybe we can’t even bring players in. And, if we can’t, I’m not going to speak with players about leaving. The situation doesn’t allow me to act. We are on standby at the moment, waiting to find out the exact scenario and what we can do. We’re dependent on La Liga and this viability plan."

There is no doubt that Barcelona will like to keep hold of their status as the Spanish champions. The club, though, have failed to perform at their best in the UEFA Champions League in recent seasons. Whether they can change that remains to be seen.

