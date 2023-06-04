"Ansu Fati deserves to stay" - Twitter erupts as Barcelona finish 2022-23 La Liga campaign with disappointing 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo

Barcelona suffered a defeat in their final La Liga game of the season. They were beaten 2-1 by Celta Vigo away from home. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the action unfold.
Gabri Veiga gave the hosts a surprise lead in the 42nd minute of the match. Veiga scored his second of the match in the 65th. Ansu Fati pulled one back after coming on as a substitute to make matters enthralling (49').
Xavi's side endured a poor end to their season despite winning the La Liga title. They lost three out of their last five matches. They ended the season with 88 points from 38 matches, nine more than second-placed Atletico Madrid. Celta, meanwhile, survived relegation by their skin, thanks to their win.
Club legends like Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets also bid farewell as both will start new chapters in their careers. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Barcelona played Celta Vigo in their final La Liga game of the season:
Barcelona manager Xavi spoke about his summer transfer plans
Despite the defeat against Celta, Barcelona end the season with two trophies in Xavi's first full campaign as the manager. Apart from La Liga, they also won the Supercopa de Espana.
The Spanish manager recently spoke about his plans for the summer transfer window. Ahead of the clash against Celta, Xavi made his recruiting plans clear. He wants Lionel Messi to return and is keen to sign a replacement for the departing Busquets. Speaking to the media, Xavi said (via Barca Blaugranes):
"The priorities are clear. I would really like Leo to return. He knows it and I have already spoken about him. It depends a bit on him. Apart from Leo, the priority is a defensive midfielder. They are the ideal scenario."
Further speaking about players leaving, he said:
"I have not spoken with anyone about leaving because maybe we can’t even bring players in. And, if we can’t, I’m not going to speak with players about leaving. The situation doesn’t allow me to act. We are on standby at the moment, waiting to find out the exact scenario and what we can do. We’re dependent on La Liga and this viability plan."
There is no doubt that Barcelona will like to keep hold of their status as the Spanish champions. The club, though, have failed to perform at their best in the UEFA Champions League in recent seasons. Whether they can change that remains to be seen.
Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here