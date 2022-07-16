Antonela Roccuzzo shares celebratory image alongside Lionel Messi with Eiffel Tower in background

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo posted an incredible picture on Instagram, showing the couple having a good time with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Messi put an end to his 21-year association with boyhood club Barcelona last summer. He went on to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

However, the Argentinean icon struggled to hit the ground running in France, with injuries hindering his progress. He ended the 2021-22 campaign with 11 goals and 15 assists from 34 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians.

Messi helped PSG reclaim the Ligue 1 title they lost to Lille the season before. The seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner, though, could not prevent them from bowing out of the UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France.

Having had an underwhelming debut campaign at PSG, the 35-year-old will be keen to bounce back this term. He returned to the club for pre-season last week after using the off-season to rejuvenate himself.

Messi's wife Roccuzzo gave us a glimpse of the PSG superstar's vacation on social media last month. She previously posted images of the couple having a grand time with Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas' families.

Roccuzzo recently shared a picture of the couple enjoying a night out in Paris on Instagram. Messi and his wife can be seen smiling with the Eiffel Tower and incredible fireworks in the background.

Messi will be hopeful that the 2022-23 campaign will be as celebratory as the image his wife has shared on social media.

Lionel Messi returned to action for PSG on Friday

PSG played their first game of the pre-season against Ligue 2 club US Quevilly-Rouen Metropole on Friday. It was also Christophe Galtier's first match in charge of the French champions.

Galtier named Lionel Messi in his starting XI to face Quevilly-Rouen, leaving fans excited. The Argentinean helped PSG earn a 2-0 win in the match, while getting 45 valuable minutes under his belt.

