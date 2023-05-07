Antonela Roccuzzo's business venture: What does PSG superstar Lionel Messi's wife sell and how much do the products cost?

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has tied up with CASETiFY to start a new business venture. CASETiFY is a tech company that is very popular among millennials and celebrities.

The main aim of the project is to promote gender equality and women empowerment and help women across the globe achieve their dreams.

100% of the profit generated from this venture will go to non-profit organization Equity Now. Here we take a look at the products that Antonela's new venture will sell.

The cost of the items will range from $60 to $75. They will sell cell phone cases and the theme of the products is inspired by mothers. Antonela Roccuzzo has always emphasized the importance of motherhood for women. She previously said on the issue:

“My message to moms around the world is that you are enough. Wrap your failures and successes in love and move on. Don't compare yourself to anyone, all our trips are unique, but the bond between mother and son is forever, enjoy it!”

What is Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo's net worth?

While Antonela Roccuzzo likes to keep a low public profile, she is a woman of many trades. Lionel Messi's wife has a degree in nutrition from Universidad Nacional De Rosario.

Roccuzzo has a great presence on social media as well. Her follower count on Instagram is close to 35 million. However, compared to other celebrities that have the same sort of following, Roccuzzo is not a social media sensation.

She mostly uses the platform to post pictures with family and kids. Roccuzzo also has tie-ups with multiple famous lifestyle brands like Alo Yoga, Dolce and Gabbana, Stella McCartney, and more.

Overall, Roccuzzo's business ventures are quite well spread and she has amassed a massive fortune of $20 million as her net worth.

