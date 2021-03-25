Antonio Cassano claims AC Milan star could replace Scott McTominay at Manchester United 

Four years ago, Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Atalanta's tenacious midfielder Franck Kessie. However, the Ivorian international turned down offers from Manchester United and Chelsea to move to AC Milan.

Franck Kessie has played a key role in AC Milan’s resurgence in recent years and has also been vital in their push for the Scudetto this season.

Of course, his sensational outings have not gone unnoticed, with several clubs, including Manchester United, monitoring his progress.

Franck Kessié 🇨🇮 is the player who has recovered the most balls (246) in Serie A in 2020. [Opta] #ACMilan #Milan pic.twitter.com/liorbFW2wv — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) December 30, 2020

Speaking to Italian media outlet BoboTV, via FC Inter 1908, ex-AC Milan striker Antonio Cassano lauded the 24-year-old’s performance and impact with the Rossoneri.

He then listed clubs he sees the Milan midfielder potentially playing for in the future, naming Manchester United as a potential destination.

“Kessié can play in any team in Europe, he could have problems at City but he would also play there and certainly in all teams,” said Cassano.

“Even today he can play for Real Madrid instead of Casemiro, Manchester United instead of McTominay or Bayern in Goretzka’s place."

Kessie impresses against Manchester United

AC Milan v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Manchester United and AC Milan recently squared off in the round-of-16 of the UEFA Europa League.

Although the Red Devils came out victorious, Franck Kessie was one of the standout performers in the tie.

The Ivorian international played the full 180 minutes of the tie, impressing with his dominant display at the center of the park.

Kessie had a sensational strike ruled out by the officials after he was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up to the goal.

Franck Kessie stole the show last week and could cause Man United more problems tonight#MUFC #UELhttps://t.co/WkFU6D5R0G — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 18, 2021

Speaking after the defeat, Franck Kessie revealed via Goal that AC Milan have proved they are level with Manchester United.

“We fought to the end, we proved that we were at their level, but now we have to focus on Serie A,” said Kessie.

The midfielder has scored nine goals and has three assists in 27 league games, helping AC Milan to second place in Serie A.