Antonio Rudiger returns to training but seven Real Madrid players to miss Sevilla clash - Reports

Defender Antonio Rudiger is set to return to action when Real Madrid take on Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday, February 25.

Rudiger has been out of action since he suffered an injury in Los Blancos' 2-0 win over Getafe on February 2. In his absence, the Spanish giants have played four games, winning two and drawing two. They beat Girona at home and drew against Atletico Madrid at home and Rayo Vallecano away. They also beat RB Leipzig away in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Rudiger is now set to start against Sevilla on Sunday, as Ancelotti said in a pre-match press conference (via Madrid Xtra):

“Rüdiger will START tomorrow.”

With Eder Militao and David Alaba suffering ACL injuries this season, Rudiger is the only remaining centre-back for Real Madrid alongside Nacho Fernandez. He has made 30 appearances across competitions this season and also contributed two goals and one assist.

It's not all positive for Los Blancos, though, as seven players will miss the Sevilla clash. Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga are suspended while Thibaut Courtois, Alaba, Militao, and Jude Bellingham are out injured. Joselu has also recently joined the injury list and will miss three to four weeks.

Carlo Ancelotti on Sergio Ramos' return to Santiago Bernabeu for first time since leaving Real Madrid

Sevilla's visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday will see Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos return to the stadium for the first time since his departure. The legendary defender spent 16 years at the club before leaving as a free agent in 2021.

Ramos made 671 appearances for the Spanish giants and contributed 101 goals and 40 assists and captained the side for around six years. He won four UEFA Champions League trophies and five La Liga titles, among numerous other honors.

His return to the Bernabeu will certainly be an emotional affair. Ahead of the game, Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on Ramos' return, saying (via Madrid Xtra):

"I think the Bernabéu will receive him very well. He's been a fantastic captain. I have been lucky to have him in my team."

Ramos joined Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Real Madrid. While PSG faced Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League in the 2021-22 season, the Spaniard was injured for the tie.

Ramos returned to Spain last summer, joining Sevilla on a free transfer. He has made 24 appearances for them this season and also contributed five goals and one assist.