"Any Saudi teams interested in him?" "Waste of money" - Chelsea fans want £62m star sold after his underwhelming performance against Fulham

Chelsea fans have once again criticized Spanish defender Marc Cucurella Saseta following his performance in the club's 2:0 PL summer series victory against Fulham yesterday (June 30).

The 24-year-old Spaniard signed for the west London gaints last summer from PL club Brighton & Hove Albion for a huge transfer fee in excess of £60 million, making him the most-expensive left-back in the PL.

While there were heavy expectations on Cucurella's shoulders upon completing his move to Chelsea, the left-back hasn't been able to cut it at Stamford Bridge.

Often times last season, he looked quite shaky and showed signs of struggling with confidence, which saw him make a couple of costly mistakes during games for the Blues.

However, even with a new manager now at the helm of affairs at the club, Cucurella still hasn't shown signs of someone who looks to have overcome his challenges of last season.

Cucurella got subbed off against Wrexham in the first-half and was later introduced in the second have of the game which did raise a lot of eyebrows following his performance.

The 24-year-old defender was once again a major culprit in his side's 1-1 draw against Newcastle United. He was caught napping in defense, thus allowing Miguel Almiron to equalize for The Magpies.

In the Blues' last game of their PL summer series, Cucurella, yet again, looked shaky in defense against Fulham, thus prompting a cross section of the club's fans, demanding that he be sold this summer.

Expressing his disappointment, Alex Goldberg of "The Byline" podcast recently tweeted:

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ I feel bad saying this because the guy himself seems lovely, but in hindsight signing Cucurella just looks so unwise and also potentially very damaging. Lewis Hall AND Ian Maatsen were always here and they simply look way better than Marc.

One fan tweeted, asking if there is any Saudi Arbian club that could be interested in signing the 24-year-old from Chelsea this summer:

Dan @Dan_ChargedUK @AlexGoldberg_ Any Saudi teams interested in him? 🤔

"Any Saudi teams interested in him? 🤔

Another fans said:

"Always said that Cucurella was a waste of money"

Below are other trending tweets from fans regarding Cucurella;

Comedian Dedejesus @Kingdavidmark @AlexGoldberg_ You are right Alex, Cuccurela is a liability we have to live he’s way too expensive to get rid of

Kaliym @kaliym73 @AlexGoldberg_ Alex, you are spot on. I was just thinking the same thing today. He is too much of a liability when he is on the pitch.

Aegon @RobertPet73 @AlexGoldberg_ This nails it. He’s running fourth in the battle if you ask me. I feel they keep playing him hoping someone comes offering.

Kerry Cameron @KerryCa69031147 @AlexGoldberg_ At the time Cucurella was signed it was the right decision (his profile and stats, Chilwell's injury, hall 16, Maatsen needing a year of development). It looks real bad NOW though

Maurico Pochettino wins first silverware at Chelsea

The Blues clinched the PL summer series title in the US, after securing a dominant 2:0 win against London rivals Fulham yesterday, (July 30).

The first half goals from Thiago Silva and Christopher Nkunku, were enough to see Pochettino's men seal top spot on the table, with a total of seven points after three games.

Chelsea secured two wins and a draw in the PL summer series challenge, after beating the likes of Fulham and Brighton and drawing to Newcastle United. The Blues scored seven goals and conceded three.

It is also the first silverware for head coach Pochettino since taking charge of the Blues this summer. It will be interesting to see if his Chelsea side can carry the newly found momentum into the 2023-24 football campaign.