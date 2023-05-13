“Any star who comes to our club should know that we are a big club” – Al-Hilal president sends strong message amid Lionel Messi rumours

Al-Hilal president Fahd Bin Nafel recently reacted to the club's links to Lionel Messi about a potential transfer. Aal-Za'eem have reportedly tabled a mega £320 million contract offer for the Argentine, whose deal with Paris Saint-Germain runs out in the summer.

Bin Nafel, though, emphasised that the collective is more important than any single player. After his team's win against Al-Wehda in the King Cup of Champions final, Bin Nafel said in an interview (via Malay Mail):

“Don’t ask me about Messi. I will not tell you any news. If anything comes out from our media centre, you will get it.”

During another interview, fans chanted the Argentine superstar's name. Bi Nafel addressed the situation:

“The group is more important to me than a player. Any star who comes to our club should know that we are a big club. We aim to improve (the team). ... If you focus on one person, you lose the group.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Lionel Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season on the expiration of his contract. While he has been widely linked with a return to Barcelona, a potential move to Al-Hilal has been discussed, too.

Moving to the Middle East will once again make Messi a direct rival to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Will Lionel Messi play for PSG against Ajaccio?

Lionel Messi was suspended for two weeks by PSG for his unauthorised Saudi Arabia trip. He missed the Ligue 1 clash at Troyes as a result, but Messi's suspension has since been revoked.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to training earlier in the week. Manager Christophe Galtier revealed that the 35-year-old will be in the starting XI against Ajaccio in a Ligue 1 home clash on Saturday (May 13). Galtier said (via GOAL):

"I spoke with him (Messi) on Thursday. He is motivated, determined, and he wants to win another trophy. Yes, he will be a starter tomorrow."

Messi's return to the starting XI would lift the pressure off Kylian Mbappe to some extent. With Neymar out for the season, Hugo Ekitike is expected to start alongside the superstar duo.

