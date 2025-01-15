"Anyone talking about winning the title are idiots" - Ex-Chelsea defender slams Blues' title shout following recent slump in form

Jason Cundy has scoffed at the idea of Chelsea being considered title challengers in the Premier League this season. The pundit hit out at anyone who backed the Blues as contenders this term.

The west Londoners have certainly enjoyed a resurgence in form under Enzo Maresca this season after their struggles with multiple managers over the past two campaigns.

At one point, the Blues found themselves just two points behind league leaders Liverpool in December, and many tipped them to seriously challenge in the title race this term.

However, Maresca's side are now 10 points adrift of the Merseysiders and are fourth on the league table. Chelsea are three points behind third-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand, while Nottingham Forest occupy second.

The Blues dropped points in a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (January 14). Speaking on talkSPORT after the game, former Blues defender Cundy was asked about the club's recent turn of events in the league.

He said:

"Anyone talking about Chelsea winning the title are idiots."

Co-host and former Liverpool midfielder Jermaine Pennant then replied:

"No, there was a little period Cundy, you were the closest challengers."

To which, Cundy responded:

"But that doesn't mean that you're in the title race."

He later added:

"No we weren't. Honestly I can't stress [that] enough. The 'if' [winning run] was never happening. The only people that wanted that [title talk] were people that didn't watch enough of Chelsea."

The Blues will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on January 20.

Jason Cundy backs two teams to 'catch up to' Chelsea in PL table

Jason Cundy has backed Newcastle United and Manchester City to finish above the west Londoners in the Premier League table this season.

The Magpies have been in great form this term and are currently fifth in the league. Newcastle are just two points behind Chelsea with a game in hand, giving them the opportunity to surpass the Blues.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have suffered a massive dip in form amid their worst season under Pep Guardiola. The Cityzens are sixth in the league, level on points with Newcastle.

And Cundy believes both sides will catch up to the Blues on the table. He said on talkSPORT:

"I think Newcastle will catch us, I think City will catch us right now. I genuinely do, I think the pair of them will catch us, I think I'm going to be disappointed."

