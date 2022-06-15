"Anything can happen" - 23-year-old breaks silence on future amid rumors of big-money Arsenal move

Victor Osimhen has spoken out over the rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League this summer, amid reports that Arsenal are preparing a big-money bid for the Napoli forward.

Mikel Arteta's side are in desperate need of a new centre-forward following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Eddie Nketaih is currently the only senior striker at the club.

Imagine if Victor is not an African.

I just feel Victor Osimhen should be mentioned in the same sentence as Elland Haaland and Darwen. I mean, judging from their age bracket and their stats already, the three of them should be looked out for next season.Imagine if Victor is not an African.

According to Italian outlet Il Mattino, Napoli have rejected an offer from the Gunners worth £51 million, as they rate the 23-year-old hitman at £85 million.

When asked about his future, Osimhen told reporters (as quoted by The Sun):

"I always go out on the pitch to do my best both with the national team and with my club. I don’t know my future, I know anything can happen, but now I just want to go on holiday with my family, clear my head and recharge my batteries. Then we’ll take care of everything else."

Having arrived at Napoli from Lille in 2020 for £67.5 million (per Transfermarkt), the Nigerian international has become one of the most sought-after centre-forwards in European football. He netted 18 times in 32 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign.

Amazing Display From The Whole Squad,We Will Continue To Build On This Momentun

Arsenal legend David Seaman urges club to sign 'finished article' to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gunners fell agonizingly short of a Champions League place in the league last time out, which many have attributed to a lack of firepower in front of goal.

Arteta's policy has generally been to sign young players with plenty of potential that he can mould in his style and develop into stars. However, legendary Arsenal goalkeeper Seaman feels his old side need to simply sign a world-class striker to fire them back into the Champions League.

Seaman told TJ Sports USA (as per The Express):

“Obviously, we need to sort out the striking situation. We need a marquee signing, the finished article. We have got young strikers, we have got them in line, people coming back from loans, it’s something we need."

“I would like an Aubameyang-type player but with a bit of a better attitude. That’s the sort of signing that we need, the finished article. Someone the young players can look at and learn off as well.”

Victor Osimhen scored four and assisted twice in Nigeria's 10-0 win against Sao Tome and Principe

