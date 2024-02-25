Eric Dier believes Bayern Munich can still win the Bundesliga title this season despite trailing league-leaders Bayer Leverkusen by eight points. The reigning champions ended their three-game losing run across all competitions with a dramatic 2-1 win against RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena courtesy of a brace from Harry Kane.

The England captain broke the deadlock in the second half with a fantastic left-footed finish, but Leipzig deservedly pegged back through Benjamin Sesko, whose deflected effort found its way into the back of the net after wrong-footing Manuel Neuer.

Kane, however, took matters into his own hands in stoppage time, as he won the game for his team with another instinctive left-footed finish. While Bayern's late win undoubtedly comes as a welcome boost, the Bavarian giants have a mountain to climb if they are to usurp Leverkusen at the summit.

Speaking to Sportskeeda and a handful of other journalists at the Allianz Arena mixed zone, Dier acknowledged Bayern's 'difficult' situation in recent weeks but refused to concede defeat in the Bundesliga title race.

He said: "It was a very important win after our recent results. We’re in a difficult situation but anything is possible in football. We’ll continue to try and win games but it’s not in our hands."

Gareth Southgate was in attendance at the Allianz Arena and Dier's tidy performance at the heart of the Bayern Munich backline will have boosted his chances of making it into the England squad for the European championships this summer. When asked about his national team hopes, the 30-year-old suggested he's happy to get on the pitch and let his football do the talking.

Dier concluded: "With respect to the national team, I want to focus on myself and play well. The rest is out of my hands, I just wanna play well and see what happens."