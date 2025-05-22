“Anything to say tonight, John?” - James Maddison sends message to John Terry after copying Chelsea legend during Spurs’ Europa League celebration

James Maddison appears to have taken a jibe at Chelsea legend John Terry in the aftermath of Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League triumph on Wednesday (May 21). Spurs defeated Manchester United 1-0 at the San Mames Stadium to end their 17-year wait for a trophy.

Maddison, who joined Tottenham from Leicester City in 2023, sat out the showpiece in Bilbao, as he is currently nursing a knee injury. While Manchester United dominated the entirety of the match, a 42nd-minute goal from Brennan Johnson was enough to give Spurs the victory.

Prior to the kickoff, Maddison was seen wearing a smart suit and a white T-shirt. He was wearing the same outfit at the final whistle. The 28-year-old ran onto the pitch to celebrate with the only goalscorer of the match, Johnson. However, the midfielder had changed his outfit to a full Tottenham kit as he returned to lift the trophy.

The act saw him replicate what John Terry did when Chelsea defeated Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final. The English defender was suspended for the final but still celebrated by wearing the full kit after the Blues won. Meanwhile, Maddison shared a picture of himself and Brennan Johnson on his Instagram story and wrote:

“To kit. Full @jonhterry.26 mode. Anything to say tonight John?” (followed with a laughing and love emoji).

James Maddison celebrates Spurs' Europa League triumph

For context, John Terry and James Maddison have been in a friendly battle of words on social media over the last couple of years. The 2024-25 Europa League is Maddison’s third career trophy and his first since joining Tottenham.

“You will get used to it” – When John Terry mocked James Maddison after Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-1 loss to Chelsea

In November 2023, Chelsea defeated Tottenham 4-1 in a Premier League match, ending their rivals’ unbeaten run. Following the match, Terry displayed his joy by sharing a video of his celebrations on social media.

"When Chelsea beat Spurs 4-1 on a school night and the tequila comes out, and you end up dancing and singing on the bar," a triumphant John Terry wrote on Instagram with a video showing how he had been celebrating the victory with his wife.

The post, however, didn’t sit well with Maddison, who defended his side with a comment on Terry's post. He wrote:

"Jesus, you have your eyes closed when it was 11 vs 11 (in the) first 15 (minutes) JT?

However, his response only encouraged Terry, who replied:

"Don't worry mate you will get used to it," referring to Chelsea’s great record against Tottenham.

James Maddison has scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists in 45 games across competitions for Tottenham this season.

