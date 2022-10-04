“Are you tired of score goals?” – Jose Mourinho sends message to Gonzalo Higuain after ex-Real Madrid striker announces retirement

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has sent a message to his former player Gonzalo Higuain, who announced his retirement from football on October 3. The Inter Miami striker will retire at the end of the ongoing MLS season.

Higuain has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world like Real Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, Napoli, and Chelsea. He had a successful spell under Mourinho during their time together at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Argentine striker has won three La Liga titles, one of them coming under Mourinho in the 2011-12 season.

After the 34-year-old announced his retirement, Mourinho took to his Instagram story to share a picture with the striker and wrote:

"Are you tired of score goals? enjoy the rest of your life!"

Higuain joined Real Madrid from River Plate in 2007, scoring 121 goals and providing 56 assists in 264 matches for the club. Along with three La Liga titles, he also won two Spanish Super Cups and one Copa del Rey trophy with the Spanish giants.

He then joined Napoli in 2013. He equalled the record for most goals scored in a Serie A season with I Partenopei in the 2015-16 season, netting 36 goals.

Mourinho, meanwhile, managed Real Madrid for three seasons from 2010 to 2013. He won one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey trophy and one Spanish Super Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's draw against Osasuna

Real Madrid dropped points for the first time this season when they played out a 1-1 draw against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on October 2.

Vinicius Jr. opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half before Kike Garcia equalized for the visitors in the second half.

David Garcia was sent off in the 78th minute for a push on Karim Benzema in the box. However, the French striker, who was returning from an injury, couldn't convert the penalty and the match ended in a draw.

After the match, manager Carlo Ancelotti gave his thoughts on the game, saying (via MARCA):

"It hasn't been good in general. In the second half, after the draw, we improved. The changes were (made) to introduce fresh ideas."

He insisted that the performance had nothing to do with the international break and that Real Madrid will bounce back soon. The Italian said:

“There are no excuses. The squad is very good . We came from a very good streak and now we are going to look for another one. When this team does not win, it is never happy. A draw leaves us sad, but we are going to react soon."

Los Blancos will next host Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on October 5.

