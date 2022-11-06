“Are you winding me up?” – Jamie O’Hara disagrees with Jermaine Pennant over debatable claim involving ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal star

Jamie O'Hara was unhappy with Jermaine Pennant's debatable comments about Arsenal star Granit Xhaka. The duo was discussing the upcoming game between the Gunners and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 6.

Mikel Arteta's side currently sit atop the table with 31 points on the board from 12 games. Graham Potter's side, meanwhile, are in seventh spot with 21 points from 12 games.

One player who has been exceptional for the Gunners this season is Granit Xhaka. The Swiss international has managed to turn his fortunes around at the club and has scored four goals and provided three assists in 17 games.

However, Pennant opined that he would prefer Mateo Kovacic over the Swiss in a combined XI. He said on talkSPORT (via The Boot Room):

“I would go for Kovacic rather than Xhaka. I know he’s playing out of his skin at the moment, but I would go for Kovacic over Xhaka.”

O'Hara was left shocked by Pennant's comments as he replied saying:

“Xhaka’s like Guti this season, are you winding me up? Xhaka’s been unbelievable.”

Pennant pointed out that Xhaka has previously fallen out with Arsenal fans. However, O'Hara pointed out that it has nothing to do with the player's performances on the pitch. He added:

“That’s only because he fell out with the fans. Look at the character he has shown to come back from it.”

Xhaka has been crucial for the Gunners this season. Hence, it is understandable why O'Hara might be baffled by Pennant's decision to leave him out of a combined XI.

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney reacted to breaking his goal drought

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney scored his first goal since December of last year when he netted for the Gunners during their UEFA Europa League win against FC Zurich on November 4. The left-back scored the only goal of the game.

Tierney reacted to breaking his drought, saying (via arsenal.com):

“It’s been coming - I’ve not scored in a while! I’ve been getting closer in the last few games and I’d just like to tell the boys it’s about time I scored. Job done is how you’d describe it, We’d have liked it to be more comfortable but it was never going to be easy.

"They came here with a lot to play for as well. But we dug deep and we defended well at the end. They put a lot of pressure on us.”

The Gunners will be keen to beat Chelsea and reclaim the top spot from Manchester City, who are currently the Premier League leaders with 32 points from 13 games.

