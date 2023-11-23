"Aren't scoring up there" - Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher make bold prediction for Newcastle v Chelsea

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have backed Newcastle United to put a halt to Chelsea's upturn in form under Mauricio Pochettino on Saturday (November 25).

The Blues will travel to St James' Park off a remarkable 4-4 draw against reigning champions Manchester City. There were opportunities throughout that game for Pochettino's side to hand the Cityzens defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea put in their best performance to date against City, with the likes of Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling impressing. But, Neville and Carragher aren't convinced they'll get any joy against the Magpies.

Eddie Howe's side have put any suggestion that they'll be unable to replicate last season's form to bed. His men sit seventh in the league, four points above the 10th-placed Blues.

Neville reckons the trip to St James' will be problematic for Chelsea and end their three-game unbeaten run across competitions. He said [35:49]:

"2-0 Newcastle. Chelsea aren't scoring up there. It's a long way. It's cold."

Newcastle beat the west Londoners 1-0 at St James' Park last season, courtesy of Joe Willock's winner. Howe will want a similar performance and result against Pochettino's young Blues side.

Chelsea duo Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto return to training ahead of Newcastle clash

Levi Colwill was back in training.

Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto have trained ahead of Chelsea's encounter with Newcastle this weekend, per The Evening Standard.

The defensive duo were forced to pull out of international duty with England's U21s and France's U21s this past week due to respective shoulder and knee issues. But, they look set to be fit to face the Magpies which comes as a massive boost for Pochettino.

Colwill has enjoyed a prominent role in Pochettino's side so far this season. He ended speculation over his future by signing a new six-year contract in August. The versatile English defender has made 14 appearances across competitions, providing one assist and helping his side keep five clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Gusto filled in for Reece James when the Blues' captain was sidelined for several months. The French right-back has appeared 11 times, providing two assists.

The pair's returns will give Pochettino more options as he looks to deal with the threat of Newcastle. Howe's Magpies are the joint-third top scorers in the Premier League (27).

It's likely that James will start at right-back as he's done so since returning from a long-term hamstring injury. But, Colwill could come in as a makeshift left-back despite Marc Cucurella refining form recently.