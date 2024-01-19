Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni names Real Madrid and one other European giant as his favorites to win the UCL this season

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni has picked out Real Madrid and Manchester City as the most likely teams to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

He said to the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport:

"Who will win the Champions League? Manchester City is above the other teams, they are the favorites. Then there's Real Madrid who are one of the favorites as always."

Pep Guardiola's men breezed through their UCL group stage, winning six out of six games in Group G. They are set to face Danish side FC Copenhagen in the Round of 16. The Premier League side will be looking to repeat their exploits after winning the competition as part of their historic treble last season.

Real Madrid also held a perfect record through their group stage this season, qualifying on top of Group C. They will face German side RB Leipzig to begin their knockouts.

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping that his side will be able to better their performance from last time when they lost to Manchester City in the semi-finals. They lost 5-1 on aggregate over two legs.

Los Blancos are the most successful team in Champions League history, winning it a record 14 times while City won their first last season.

Carlo Ancelotti rues lack of control as Real Madrid crash out of Copa del Rey

Los Blancos suffered a 4-2 loss to city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti suggested that his side need to exercise more control over their games after a 4-2 loss to Atletico Madrid after extra time. The loss on Thursday (January 19) saw the side exit the Copa del Rey in the third round.

After the game at the Wanda Metropolitano, he said (via press conference):

"We equalized twice and we shouldn't have taken risks. [We should have had] more control. Sometimes when you have the game under control, you don't need to force the play.

"We have young people with extraordinary quality, who try. [But] there are times in games when forcing the play isn't necessary. We lost because we took risks in an unnecessary play."

The Italian seemed to make a nod to star winger Vinicius Jr, who was too relaxed on the ball in extra-time. It led to Antoine Griezmann robbing him off the ball, going past him with ease, and scoring the Rojiblancos' third of the game.

Real Madrid fought hard in the first 90 minutes, going down behind twice before an own goal from Jan Oblak and a header from Joselu restored parity. However, a pair of extra-time goals from Atletico meant they were sent packing from the cup tournament.