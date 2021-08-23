Argentina captain Lionel Messi to return for FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers

Lionel Messi has been named in Argentina's squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers. Lionel Scaloni has announced his roster for the upcoming qualifiers, and apart from the Paris Saint-Germain star, Paolo Dybala has also been included in the squad. This is the first time the Juventus ace has made it to the national setup in three years.

Argentina will be heading into the qualifiers with renewed confidence, having won the Copa America in July this year. With his national team jinx over, Messi will be raring to go as well. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had a mixed summer this year. The highs of finally winning a trophy with the national team were soon marred by a shock departure from Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi elected to move to Paris Saint-Germain, and a new legacy awaits him there. Interestingly, this is the first time the Argentina captain will line up for his national team as a PSG player, but he's expected to be his talismanic self. Scaloni's squad does miss a few big names, as Sergio Aguero is sidelined with injury, while Mauro Icardi is not fit either. As such, Dybala's long overdue inclusion is justified.

The Argentina coach has opted for Juan Foyth and Emiliano Buendia, two players who missed out on the squad that won the Copa America in Brazil this year. Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli has been included as a replacement for Agustin Marchesin, who is recovering from knee surgery. But all eyes, as usual, will be on Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi will hope to guide Argentina to more glory

Having finally indulged in the sweet taste of success in the Argentina shirt, Lionel Messi will be hoping to guide his beloved country to the Holy Grail of football next year. The PSG star will be eager to put his best foot forward when the team takes to the field next month. La Albiceleste are currently second in the group standings in the World Cup qualifiers, and will face Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia in September.

Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla) and Lisandro Martinez (Ajax)

Midfielders: Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Alejandro Papu Gomez (Sevilla), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Joaquin Correa (Lazio), Julian Alvarez (River Plate), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina).

