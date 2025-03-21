Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni responds to James Rodriguez claiming Lionel Messi and his team were favoured by referees in Copa America final

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni responded to James Rodriguez's claims about Lionel Messi and co being favored by referees in the Copa America final. Rodriguez's Colombia clashed against La Albiceleste in the 2024 final, with the latter winning 1-0 in extra time.

The 2024 Copa America marked Argentina's second consecutive win in the tournament after their triumph in 2021. After a 0-0 draw at full-time, Lautaro Martinez led the Albiceleste to victory after finding the back of the net during extra time (112'). The game also saw Lionel Messi being subbed off in the 66th minute after an injury. The Argentine remained out for two months following the blow.

In a recent interview on the Los Amigos de Edu program, Colombia forward James Rodriguez claimed the referees favored Messi's side in the final. Rodriguez notably won the Golden Ball in the competition. He said (via GOAL):

"We had an excellent Copa America. Obviously, we wanted the title, but we didn’t win the Copa America because of external things, I think. The referee favoured Argentina. He didn’t give us penalties. For me a clear one."

During a pre-match press conference ahead of facing Uruguay, Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni was asked to comment on James Rodriguez's claims. Scaloni responded (via All About Argentina):

"I’ll go with the first one. He said we were a great champion, and that’s it. We want the good one, and the other one [that the referees favored them] is incomprehensible."

Lionel Scaloni's team will be back in action against Uruguay (March 21) and Brazil (March 25) for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month. However, they will be missing Lionel Messi, who has been excluded from the squad due to a muscle injury.

"I’m sad to miss these important games" - Lionel Messi pens note on social media after being excluded from Argentina squad due to injury

Despite being included in Lionel Scaloni's 33-man squad for the national team earlier this month, Lionel Messi was ruled out for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers owing to fitness issues. The Argentine superstar felt some discomfort in his right abductor during Inter Miami's 2-1 win against Atlanta United (March 16).

Tests revealed that Messi had picked up a muscle injury which ruled him out of La Albiceleste's games against Uruguay and Brazil. Taking to Instagram, he wrote (via All About Argentina)

“I’m sad to miss these important games against Uruguay and Brazil with the national team. I really wanted to play, but a small injury means I need to rest for a bit, so I can’t be there. I’ll be supporting and cheering from here like any other fan. Let’s go, Argentina!”

Lionel Messi has been facing issues with his fitness in recent weeks, as he missed three consecutive games for Inter Miami this month to prevent muscle overload issues.

He came off the bench to score against Cavalier FC (March 13) before returning to the starting XI against Atlanta United (March 16). However, it appears that the Argentine superstar will need more time out of the pitch before he can be back in action for club and country.

