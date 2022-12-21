Argentina considering putting Lionel Messi on currency notes after historic 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph: Reports

Argentina's financial governing body are considering putting Lionel Messi's face on a currency note following his extraordinary FIFA World Cup triumph.

Messi, 35, lifted the World Cup trophy for the first time in his career at the fifth time of asking.

He played a star role for La Albiceleste throughout the tournament, claiming the Golden Ball, with seven goals and three assists in seven appearances.

The iconic forward scored a double in regulation time of a 3-3 draw with France in the final that led to a 4-2 penalty shootout win for Messi and co.

The FIFA World Cup trophy was the last trophy that evaded his glistening trophy cabinet.

According to El Financiero newspaper, officials at the South American country’s financial governing body are considering options to commemorate the World Cup win.

The preferred option is to have Lionel Messi's face printed on a grand bill as the figure begins with the number 10, the same jersey the forward wears.

Another suggestion is to have "La Scaloneta" inscribed on the back of the note, which is the nickname of Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni.

This honors not only his FIFA World Cup triumph.

But also his tenure, which has seen his side lift the Copa America in 2021 and beat European Champions Italy in the Finnalissima this year.

Argentina's Central Bank introduced commercial coins to recognize the nation's first World Cup win in 1978.

Lionel Messi's return to PSG unknown following Argentina's FIFA World Cup win

Lionel Messi's return date to PSG is unknown.

Lionel Messi is currently celebrating Argentina's World Cup triumph and was part of an open-top bus parade through Buenos Aires on Monday, 20 December.

His PSG teammate and World Cup final rival, Kylian Mbappe, has already returned to training with the Parisians.

However, no date has been fixed for Messi's return to the PSG camp for training.

He headed to Qatar after a scintillating start to the season with Christophe Galtier's side, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 19 games across competitions.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Messi can't even get into his house Messi can't even get into his house https://t.co/9hHh6whpsH

PSG's first fixture following the World Cup break is on Wednesday, December 28, against Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

Their next game after that is not until January 1, which may be the game Messi makes his return to club football.

The Parisians are top of the French league on 41 points and are in the last 16 of the Champions League, where they face Bayern Munich.

