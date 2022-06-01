Argentina journalist Sergio Levinsky claims Lionel Messi has already decided his future destination after contract at PSG ends

Although it has only been one year since Lionel Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the doubts surrounding his future in France have been abundant. Argentine journalist Sergio Levinsky has claimed that the 34-year old will stay put at the Parc des Princes for another season, but this will be his last.

The former Barcelona talisman's current contract expires in 2023 and he has the option to extend his stay by a further year. However, Levinsky is positive that the Argentina international will decide against activating that option in his PSG contract and leave.

The Infobae correspondent, while being interviewed by TMW via RMCSport, said:

"Messi will leave after next season, in the summer of 2023, he will go to MLS."

It is interesting to see how the tables have turned in a matter of months. Not long ago, most people were convinced that La Pulga would end his career as a one-club man at Barcelona. Now, there are discussions and claims about how he could be playing for a third-club within a span of just three years.

GOAL @goal



A quiet season by standards. Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi made the 2021/22 Champions League Team of the Season.A quiet season bystandards. Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi made the 2021/22 Champions League Team of the Season.A quiet season by 🐐 standards. https://t.co/75nSj2VkgW

The 34-year old told TyC Sport via RMCSport about the context of his adjustment to a new environment and at his new club earlier this week. The PSG superstar said:

"After a life spent in the same place it's not easy, especially at my age because it's something else to do it younger, when you're prepared and somewhere you wanted it. At that time I didn't want this change, I didn't imagine it, I didn't think about it and the truth is that it was a difficult year."

Messi's arrival was expected to do wonders for PSG on-field, but the deal is yet to pay the dividends anticipated early on. Courtesy of his improved form in the second-half of the 2021-22 season, the Argentine was able to record 11 goals and 14 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Inter Miami believed to be PSG superstar Lionel Messi's new destination: Reports

Even though the Argentina captain was unable to help the Parisians in winning the Champions League this year, his transfer proved beneficial for them on the financial front. The forward's jersey sales helped the Ligue 1 club equal their last season's revenue in just six months.

David Beckham is hoping that Messi can do the same for his club Inter Miami by uplifting them as a global brand and also propelling them closer to the MLS title. MARCA reported that the PSG forward is likely to acquire 35 per cent shares of Beckham's club before eventually moving to the club in 2023.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #InterMiamiCF



"Leo's contract extension with Barça was 100% done [last August]. It was a shock". Luis Suárez asked if he can join Inter Miami together with Leo Messi in the next years: "Hopefully... you never know what happens. We've a great connection", tells @ellarguero "Leo's contract extension with Barça was 100% done [last August]. It was a shock". Luis Suárez asked if he can join Inter Miami together with Leo Messi in the next years: "Hopefully... you never know what happens. We've a great connection", tells @ellarguero. 🇺🇾🇦🇷 #InterMiamiCF "Leo's contract extension with Barça was 100% done [last August]. It was a shock". https://t.co/YO0tFgHZTr

Inter Miami co-owner and executive director Jorge Mas told the Miami Herald back in February, via MARCA:

"I believe, and David [Beckham] has a relationship with him, that if he leaves PSG, at the time he leaves them we would love to have Messi as a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community. Can it happen? We will push. I'm an optimist at heart - can I see it happening? It's a possibility."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far