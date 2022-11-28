Argentina could make 2 changes for 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Poland: Reports

Argentina could start with Cristian Romero and Nahuel Molina in defense against Poland on November 30 in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage game.

Romero started in La Albiceleste's World Cup opener against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on November 22. After a largely poor display, he was substituted in the 59th minute for Lisandro Martinez in a game that finished 2-1 in the Green Falcons' favor.

Romero was then benched for the clash against Mexico on November 26. The Tottenham Hotspur defender was brought on for Angel di Maria as the extra defender five minutes after Lionel Messi's 64th-minute opener.

Argentina won 2-0, with Enzo Fernandez scoring the second goal in the dying embers of the match.

The right-back position, meanwhile, is one position where manager Lionel Scaloni seems to have a selection dilemma.

Molina, who joined Atletico Madrid this summer, played the full 90 minutes against Saudi Arabia. He was then benched in favor of Montiel against El Tri, coming on in his place with 27 minutes left on the clock.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Cristian Cuti Romero and Nahuel Molina could be in the Argentina eleven vs. Poland in place of Lisandro Martínez and Gonzalo Montiel. Via @TyCSports Cristian Cuti Romero and Nahuel Molina could be in the Argentina eleven vs. Poland in place of Lisandro Martínez and Gonzalo Montiel. Via @TyCSports. https://t.co/clDF1VWeA5

Now, TyC Sports (h/t @RoyNemer) claims that Molina could be restored to the starting XI against the Poles. He is a more balanced option down the right-hand side, as compared to the Sevilla right-back, whose strengths lie in attack rather than defense.

A win against Poland would confirm Argentina's spot in the last 16 of the competition. A draw could also work in their favor but under set circumstances.

Lionel Messi sends message to Argentina fans after 2022 FIFA World Cup win vs Mexico

Messi's celebration after scoring against Mexico showed just how much the goal meant to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker.

A win was a must for the two-time World Cup winners and they clearly treated the game like a final. The former Barcelona forward took to Instagram after the game. He promised Argentina fans that the team would treat the game against Poland as a final.

He wrote:

"We had to win today and we could do it. There's another final coming up on Wednesday and we have to keep fighting all together... Let's go Argentina!!!"

The 35-year-old could be making his final appearance in the competition in the 2022 edition. He has represented his nation in every World Cup since 2006 but has failed to get his hands on the trophy.

The closest he came to winning it was eight years ago when Germany beat them 1-0 in the final.

